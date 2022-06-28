Stocks fall as Treasury yields climb





Stocks fell after last week’s powerful rally as investors rebalanced their portfolios in the final days of the quarter. At the start of a week that is expected to be marked by volatility and lack of conviction on a market bottom, the S&P 500 struggled to orient itself for most of the day. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 underperformed as Treasury yields climbed. The dollar has changed little. “There will be a lot of fund managers rebalancing their portfolios this week, which could mean more volatility,” said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and Forex.com. “Betting on a bear market bottom could be a costly mistake, while shorting isn’t as lucrative as it was when markets were higher.” Trader sentiment continues to be impacted by a confluence of factors ranging from aggressive Federal Reserve hikes to looming recession fears and troubling inflation readings. For Kristen Bitterly of Citi Global Wealth Management, the market won’t turn the page until investors know the United States has avoided a recession, “and we’re not there yet.” There is a growing perception among prominent voices on Wall Street that the level of optimism towards the business side may be in desperate need of a reality check. Bloomberg Intelligence data shows analysts expect S&P 500 companies to see earnings rise 10.7%, from 10% a month ago and 8.7% at the start of the year. Another way to look at it is this: on a scale of 1 to 5 – in which 5 is a buy and 1 is a sell, analysts now have an average consensus rating of 4, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This is the highest reading since 2002. “We are far from envisioning a situation where investors have sworn off stocks in a meaningful way, as they usually do at the bottom of a bear market,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak. “Investors should use any further gains in the stock market as an opportunity to raise cash and be more defensive.” Market volatility driven by recession fears is also behind the current trend of withdrawal from corporate and sovereign bond trading. Issuers have pulled 16 transactions globally so far this month, the most since Bloomberg began monitoring the numbers in February, after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2022/jun/27/stocks-decline-while-treasuries-yields-climb/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos