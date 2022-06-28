NASD OTC Securities Exchange opens the week down 0.81%

Business
By Adedapo Adesanya
Crude oil traded higher on Monday as investors awaited any action against Russian energy exports that might come out of a meeting of leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations in Germany.
The seven rich countries – the United States, Canada, Italy, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan – pledged Monday to support Ukraine “as long as it takes”, promising to tighten the pressure on Russia’s finances with new sanctions. which include a proposal to cap the price of Russian oil.
Imposing the oil price cap aims to affect Russian President Vladimir Putin’s finances for the war in Ukraine while driving down energy prices.
The move sent the price of Brent crude up $1.23 or 1.07% to $116.32 a barrel and pushed US West Texas Intermediate crude up $1.24 or 1.13% to 110, $79 a barrel.
Yesterday the United States said that the twin objectives of the G7 leaders were to directly target Mr Putin’s income, in particular through energy, but also to minimize the fallout and the impact on the economies of the G7 and the rest of the world.
Western sanctions have hit the Russian economy hard and the new measures aim to further deprive the country of oil revenue.
It was also revealed that the G7 countries would work with others – including India – to limit the revenue that Mr Putin can continue to generate.
Analysts point out that this may not work since two of the world’s biggest importers (which are not members of the G7), China and India, have become Russia’s biggest customers.
In an unprecedented turn of event, the world’s most-watched oil data report on U.S. inventories will not be released.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will not release any further data, the agency said in an update on highly anticipated inventory numbers due to be released last Wednesday.
The data was not released last week after the EIA discovered a voltage irregularity, which caused hardware failures on two of our main processing servers.
This failure prevented the EIA from processing and releasing several reports last week, including its highly sought-after Weekly Petroleum Status Report, which publishes, among other things, crude oil inventory data in the United States.
Last week, the oil industry had to rely on inventory figures from the American Petroleum Institute (API) which surveys the same companies and uses the same form to collect the data, but gets different results in function of different models.
Moreover, recession fears seem to have taken precedence over pressing supply concerns.
Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, including Russia, known as OPEC+, are likely to stick to a plan for accelerated oil production increases in August when they meet Thursday, June 30.
The producer group also reduced its projected surplus in the oil market for 2022 to 1 million barrels per day, from 1.4 million barrels per day previously.
OPEC member Libya said on Monday it may have to suspend exports to the Gulf of Sirte region within 72 hours amid unrest that has limited production.
Adding to supply issues, former OPEC member Ecuador has also said it could completely halt oil production within 48 hours amid anti-government protests in which at least six people are believed to be dead.
