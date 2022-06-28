Crypto Crash Reason: Why Cryptocurrency Markets Crashed This Month (June 2022)

Why is crypto crashing today? Cryptocurrency markets crashed to a new 2022 low in June. The global crypto market cap fell below $1 trillion to $977 billion. The global cryptocurrency market capitalization has fallen by more than $2 trillion after hitting the $3 trillion mark in November last year. Almost all top coins are now priced at half or even less than their all-time highs.

The immediate trigger for the crypto crash appears to be a sell-off by investors amid heightened inflation fears and the suspension of withdrawal by crypto lending service Celsius. Investors also continue to steer clear of riskier assets, which is also reflected in equity markets.

Bitcoin, the biggest and most popular cryptocurrency, fell below $22,000 while almost all altcoins, starting with Ethereum, bled.

Ethereum fell to its lowest level in over 14 months, trading around $1155. Solana has fallen more than 15% and is hovering around the $27 mark, according to bitcoins4cards.com given at the time of writing.

Experts say falling crypto prices indicate a drop in investors’ risk appetite. They are clearly wary of risky assets. With all its uncertainties and volatilities, crypto is considered to be one of the most volatile instruments for investment purposes.

The crypto market has been under pressure from the Federal Reserve, raising interest rates to fight inflation over the past few months. Bitcoin, Ethereum and most cryptocurrencies suffered losses over the weekend after a broad sell-off following data showing US inflation hit a 40-year high, said Edul Patel, co- founder and CEO of the crypto investment platform. http://www.bitcoins4cards.com.

While investors seem to have panicked, the number of crypto liquidations has been high since Friday. Bitcoin and Ethereum have fallen 7% each and are currently trading at their lows of $25,000 and $1,300. The downtrend could likely continue in the coming days, he added.

While altcoins have historically underperformed Bitcoin, this time around they are under additional pressure from potential regulatory hurdles. A CoinDesk report quoted an expert as saying that only a small number of altcoins are likely to survive such market moves.

Shivam Thakral, CEO of crypto exchange BuyUcoin, said rising food, gas and energy prices are putting huge pressure on the crypto market as Bitcoin and Ether have recorded losses at double digits in the last 24 hours.

After the consumer price index recorded the highest inflation since 1981, financial markets around the world fell sharply, said Thakral.

The market is expected to remain choppy in the coming weeks and countries around the world continue to show high inflation rates. The current drop in crypto prices allows investors to buy crypto at 2021 prices and we expect seasoned investors to take advantage of the drop, he added.

According to Darshan Bathija, CEO of crypto exchange Vauld, most investors fear that unless inflation numbers start to come down soon, the US Fed may have to tighten the reins by raising interest rates. interest at a faster rate than expected.

Bitcoin in oversold zone

“Bitcoin faced another major correction, falling to nearly $25,000, the lowest in over 5 months. Interestingly, the Dollar Index (DXY) is also at its 6-month high, gaining 2 % in the past day alone, driving equity and crypto markets lower On the daily timeframe, BTC trend broke below the long triangle pattern Immediate and key support is expected at 24,000 The RSI fell below 30 when Bitcoin entered the oversold zone, analysts at WazirX Trade Desk shared in a note.

Meanwhile, Ethereum has corrected over 20% over the past week, Ethereum against Bitcoin has fallen over 11% over the same period as Bitcoins Dominance topped 48% for the first time in near one year.

The daily chart for ETH-BTC broke below the descending channel pattern and fell below its previous support at 0.055. Next support for ETH-BTC is expected at the 0.038 level, they said.

