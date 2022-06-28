Major Stock Market News For Today June 28, 2022 | New

Stock futures rise as stocks seek to recoup yesterday’s losses

US Stock Futures are trading higher early Tuesday this week. This comes at a time when investors are likely considering their options. After all, the stock market is going through a rather volatile period. This is evident as markets attempt to stabilize after a broad-based rally last week. The likes that saw the S&P 500 have its second-best week of 2022 and its first weekly gains since late May 2022. Despite the current decline in stocks, JP Morgan (New York Stock Exchange: JPM) Chief Global Markets Strategist Marko Kolanovic looks positive.

In detail, he argues that US stocks could gain up to 7% this week. According to Kolanovic, this would, in theory, be thanks to investors seeking to rebalance their portfolios after a vicious first half of 2022. The strategist also adds, On top of that, the market is in an oversold situation, cash balances are at record highs, and recent short selling activity in the market has reached levels not seen since 2008. Nevertheless, Kolanovic admits, rebalancing is not the only driver and the estimated movement assumes all other things being equal. While all of this is going on, there are still a lot of notable things stock Exchange news to consider today too. As of 4:55 a.m. ET, Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures are trading up 0.60%, 0.53% and 0.57% respectively.

Nike in brief after beating earnings estimates and authorizing $18 billion share buyback plan

Nike (NYSE: NO) is among the big names to note in the stock market today. For the most part, this is likely the result of the company’s latest quarterly financial update. In it, the sportswear retail titan posted strong numbers across the board. According to the press release, Nike’s total earnings per share for the quarter were $0.90. Also, the company’s total quarterly revenue is $12.23 billion. For reference, that compares to Wall Street consensus numbers of $0.81 and $12.06 billion. With the company beating estimates in a particularly difficult trading environment, NKE shares would now be in the spotlight.

In fact, Nike points out that its direct-to-consumer (D2C) business continues to hold up and grow. For the quarter, the company’s D2C revenue increased 7% year over year. It seems that even with fears of deteriorating sales in China, Nike is still hard at work. Nike CFO Matt Friend comments on this in more detail. He begins by saying, In this dynamic environment, NIKE’s unrivaled strengths continue to fuel our momentum. Friend continues, After two years of executing our Consumer Direct Acceleration, we are better positioned than ever to drive long-term growth while serving direct consumers at scale.

On top of all this, Nike’s board also authorizes a major stock buyback plan. Over the next four years, the company now has an $18 billion share buyback program. This, Nike’s board notes, will supersede its existing $15 billion share buyback plans that end in the current fiscal year. Of course, NKE stock may be losing momentum alongside the broader market now. However, with results like this, long-term investors may be interested in the company’s stock this week.

Source: Trading View

[Read More] 5 best leisure actions to watch this summer

Spirit Airlines gains altitude after JetBlue increases buyout offer and waives breakage fees

In other news, it looks like Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) continues to make headlines. It comes like JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) updates its ongoing takeover bid for the low-cost airline operator. Following the announcement of Spirit shareholders receiving a recommendation to vote for Borders (NASDAQ: ULCC), JetBlue raises its tender offer again. For starters, JetBlue is increasing its reverse break fee to $400 million. Simply put, if a deal with JetBlue fails for antitrust reasons, that amount will be payable to Spirit. Additionally, a listing fee will give shareholders a monthly prepayment of $0.10 per share between January 2023 and the completion or termination of the deal.

According to JetBlue, this all adds up to an aggregate listing fee of up to $1.80 per share. This would be with the first $1.15 per share offsetting the reverse breakout fee or merger consideration. JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes provides some insight. He argues, Spirit shareholders should not be misled by Spirit and Frontiers’ optimistic projections of a potential future share price, which are based on grossly flawed assumptions that do not take into account actual market conditions, including including the need for increased pilot pay and high fuel costs. While things seem to be heating up in the battle to acquire Spirit, SAVE actions will likely remain in focus.

Source: Trading View

[Read More] Top 5 Autonomous Vehicle Stocks to Watch Right Now

Robinhood sees turmoil after Bloomberg report of potential FTX takeover

At the same time, the tastes of Robin Hood (NASDAQ: HOOD) is also among the headliners of the stock market. Overall, HOOD stock appears to be experiencing some volatility as it climbed as high as 14% in intraday trading yesterday. In turn, the company’s shares are now trading lower ahead of today’s opening bell. The current move in HOOD stock likely stems from a recent Bloomberg report regarding the possible acquisition of the trading app operator. According to Bloombergs sources, crypto exchange FTX is considering acquiring Robinhood.

All in all, such news would explain a sharp rise in the value of HOOD stock yesterday. Nevertheless, Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of FTX denied the report later that day. Despite this, he provides some interesting commentary regarding FTX’s take on Robinhood. In his words, We are excited about the business prospects of Robinhoods and the potential ways we can partner with them, and I have always been impressed with the business that Vlad and his team have built. Not to mention, this all comes just over a month after Bankman-Fried personally took a 7.6% stake in the company. The question now is whether the focus on the HOOD stock will persist today.

Source: Trading View

[Read More] 4 Top Semiconductor Stocks to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Berkshire Hathaway increases its stake in Occidental Petroleum by $44 million

Shares of western oil (NYSE: OXY) are also making waves in the stock market today. All in all, it’s thanks to Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) making a new investment in the oil company. Earlier today, Berkshire disclosed a $44 million deal to buy 794,000 shares of Occidental. To put it into perspective, that brings Berkshire’s total stake in the company to around 16.4%. Whose likes total 153.5 million OXY shares and are currently worth around $9 billion.

In the larger scheme of things, the Oracle of Omaha seems to be taking a liking to Occidental. Throughout a series of investments, the investors’ company paid, on average, about $53 per share. This estimate is based on Berkshires fillings since March. Essentially, this latest purchase further solidifies the company’s position as Occidental’s largest shareholder. Investment firm Vanguard is the second largest investor, holding a nearly 11% stake. As Buffett focuses on OXY stocks amid the current market turmoil, investors might want to follow suit.

Source: Trading View

If you enjoyed this article and want to learn how to trade so that you have the best chance of making a profit consistently, you need to check out this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE NOW!!