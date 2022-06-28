The indices erase the first losses, end a little higher; Nifty closes at 15,850 marks





Stock market today, stock market updates: Benchmark equity indices erased their losses for the day and ended on a flat note with marginal gains on Tuesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 16.17 points (0.03%) to end at 53,177.45 while the Nifty 50 stood at 15,850.20, up 18.15 points (0.11 %). Both indices had opened around 0.5% lower earlier in the day and were trading with marginal declines for most of the session before turning positive towards the closing minutes of trading. On the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Reliance Industries (RIL), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) were the top gainers in Tuesday’s session. On the other hand, Titan Company, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were the main laggards. Among sector indices, the Nifty Metal Index rose 1.67%, Nifty Auto climbed 1.25% and Nifty Oil & Gas jumped 2.27%. In contrast, Nifty Consumer Durables fell 1.33%, Nifty Financial Services fell 0.59% and key Nifty Bank slipped 0.50%. “After opening lower, domestic indices were supported by positive global peers while oil prices rose on renewed supply concerns. The weakening of the rupiah and the rise in bond yields limited the risk appetite of domestic investors. Gains in commodity-related stocks and optimism about the easing of Covid restrictions in China contributed to the global upside,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. Global market Global stocks were mostly higher on Tuesday after a shaky day on Wall Street as markets cooled after a rare winning week. Oil prices rose and US futures also rose. The German DAX gained 0.9% to 13,306.38 while the CAC 40 in Paris rose 1.4% to 6,132.32. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 1.1% to 7,337.96. Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures rose 0.7%. On Monday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% to 3,900.11. The Dow Jones fell 0.2% to 31,438.26 and the Nasdaq 0.7% to 11,524.55. In Asian trading on Tuesday, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.7% to 27,049.47 while Seoul’s Kospi gained 0.8% to 2,422.09. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.9% to 6,763.60. Chinese stocks were boosted by the easing of pandemic restrictions as the country’s latest wave of outbreaks wanes. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index reversed early losses, gaining 0.9% to 22,418.97, and the Shanghai Composite Index jumped 0.9% to 3,409.21. – entry into the global AP market

