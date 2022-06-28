Stock market today-6/27: Stocks gain as China raises growth bets





U.S. stock futures traded higher on Tuesday as the dollar fell against its currency market peers and oil prices surged as investors reacted to some rare positive news on Covid from China in hopes of finding a spark that could ignite global growth prospects in the second half of the year. As central banks around the world essentially stand side by side in their flight from inflation, pledging to raise interest rates and withdraw liquidity in order to dampen demand and rein in rising prices at consumption, growth indicators have slowed and recession bets have increased. China’s decision last night, however, to halve the time incoming visitors must spend in quarantine, to seven days, suggests the world’s second-largest economy may finally be ready to wake up from its months-long slumber. Compared to data showing no new infections in Shanghai and Beijing on Tuesday – the first time this has happened since February – and investors were more than happy to exit risk-free assets such as Treasuries and the dollar in day-to-day transactions. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, fell 0.1% to $103.84, while yields on the benchmark 10-year note rose slightly, to 3.247%, at the start of European trading. Oil prices were also on the rise, supported by both bets on Chinese demand and comments picked up by a live microphone at the G-7 summit in Germany, where French President Emmanuel Macron told the President American Joe Biden that major producers such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have only been able to modestly increase their production capacity. Scroll to continue G-7 leaders also said they would consider ways to ban cross-border shipments of Russian crude sold above a predefined price as part of an expanded sanctions package against Moscow linked to its war on Ukraine. WTI futures for August delivery rose $1.83 at the start of New York trading at $111.40 a barrel while Brent contracts for the same month, the global price benchmark, rose. jumped $2.07 to $117.16 a barrel. Global equities were boosted, with the Asia region’s benchmark MSCI ex-Japan index rising 0.42% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.66%. European stocks also got off to a good start, with the Stoxx 600 rising 0.75% in Frankfurt. On Wall Street, where the S&P 500 remains on pace with its worst first-half start since 1970, stock futures looked strong, with contracts tied to the benchmark pointing to an opening bell advance of 23 stitches. Those tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were priced for a 195-point gain while futures tied to the technology-focused Nasdaq pointed to a 68-point lead. Morgan Stanley (MRS) – Get the Morgan Stanley report lead bank stocks higher in premarket trading, boosting gains for Wall Street rivals such as Goldman Sachs (GS) – Get the report from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The)Wells Fargo (WFC) – Get the Wells Fargo & Company report and Bank of America (BAC) – Get the Bank of America Corporation reportas the country’s biggest lenders unveiled dividend hikes following the Federal Reserve’s annual bank stress tests. Nike (OF) – Get the report from Nike Inc. Shares fell 2.5% after the world’s largest sportswear group warned that soaring transportation costs, as well as a strong US dollar, would eat into profit margins in its next financial year. Playtika Holding (PLTK) – Get the report from Playtika Holding Corp. shares jumped 14% following a report suggesting Joffre Capital was looking to buy a controlling stake in the online casino gaming group.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestreet.com/markets/stock-market-today-6-27-stocks-gain-as-china-revives-growth-bets The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos