US futures rise cautiously after choppy session





Global stocks rose on Tuesday after China eased its COVID-zero policy, raising hopes for global growth, and oil prices rose for the fourth straight day. US stocks looked set for a higher open after losing control on a big rebound in a choppy session on Monday. Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.54% and futures on the Dow Jones rose 0.59%, while futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 0, 48%. Analysts say more

volatility



stocks is likely as institutional investors adjust their holdings in the final days of trading before the start of the third quarter on Friday. “It’s the end of the month and quarter this week, and it will lead to significant portfolio rebalancing by institutional investors globally,” said Jeff Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, in a note. “We should expect the back and forth to continue this week in the equity space.” Global equities edged higher, with the MSCI World Index up 0.18%. After worrying about inflation as the driver of aggressive interest rate hikes for much of 2022, investors’ attention now appears to have turned to the outlook for

recession



which could encourage central banks to ease their tightening plans. On Wednesday, China halved the quarantine requirement for inbound travelers, a big shift in its policy of restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19. That and the news that Shanghai and Beijing had no new infections on Monday boosted hopes for global growth with the supply squeeze in the world’s second-largest economy expected to ease. “The COVID crisis appears to be receding quickly in China, with no major cities under widespread lockdown and a rapid decline in reported cases,” said Susannah Streeter, market analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. Meanwhile, the People’s Bank of China said it will keep interest rates low to support the economyanother bullish growth signal. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite climbed 0.89% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 0.85%. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 closed up 0.66%. Elsewhere, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.65% after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the central bank was ready to raise interest rates at a faster pace if inflation continued to increase. Paris’ CAC 40 index led the rally, up 1.23%, while Frankfurt’s DAX 40 rose 0.75% and London’s FTSE 100 added 1.21%.

Federal Reserve



President Jerome Powell and Lagarde are due to speak at the ECB summit in Portugal on Wednesday. Investors will be watching whether Powell expands on his comments last week that the Fed is “not trying to cause” a recession as it raises interest rates. Oil continued to extend gains on Tuesday as China’s COVID easing revived demand hopes and supply pressures mounted. The news that the G7 is ready to explore the details of a cap on Russian oil prices was also the center of attention. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are both at full production capacity, French President Emmanuel Macron told his American counterpart Joe Biden at the G7 meeting, according to Reuters. Global benchmark Brent crude rose 1.87% to $113.06 a barrel, while US benchmark WTI crude added 1.67% to $111.40 a barrel, rising above the level of $110.

