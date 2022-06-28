Stock Market Today: Dow Rises, Snowflake Gains, eBay Falls

Text size





The stock market rallied on Tuesday amid optimism that a bottom had been found after a sharp start to 2022. China’s decision to halving the quarantine time for foreign travelers is also helps drive up inventory.

Dow Jones Industrial Average

futures gained 205 points, or 0.7%, while



S&P500

futures contracts rose 0.6%, and



Nasdaq Compound

futures were up 0.6%.

After a terrible start to 2022, sentiment towards equities appears to be changing after the S&P 500 notched its best day since 2020 on Friday. Yes, stocks fell on Monday, but the losses were negligible. And investors are thinking about what might happen for the rest of the year. Yardeni Researchs Ed Yardeni listed a few in a morning note: a strong labor market, companies buying back their own shares, signs that pessimism has gone too far, and strong bank balance sheets. The latter made headlines again on Tuesday, as many U.S. financial institutions moved to increase their dividends after passing the Fed’s stress tests. This helped to increase the shares of Goldman Sachs (symbol: GS), Bank of America (BAC), and Wells Fargo (WFC), all of which gained 1% in premarket trading on Tuesday, while Morgan Stanley (MS) climbed 3.5%.

Of course, the familiar pressures remain, with investors particularly focused on the possibility of a recession. The Federal Reserve is expected to move aggressively to raise interest rates further in a bid to rein in the highest inflation in four decades, having already executed the biggest rate hike in nearly 30 years. For now, most declines in individual stocks are due to multiple compression, as higher rates compress valuations. But the concern is that tighter monetary policy could trigger an economic slowdown, forcing stocks even lower.

Now it’s up to the central banks to do it. The week includes an event on Wednesday, where Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the heads of the European Union and UK central banks will discuss monetary policy, and Powell will have plenty of economic data to help determine the future course. rate hikes. Personal consumption expenditure data in the United States on Thursday will be closely watched, given that the PCE is the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator, while unemployment insurance claims and the ISM survey on manufacturing will provide a more up-to-date reading of the health of the economy.

Chinese take steps to ease Covid-19 restrictions recent days have also helped boost optimism around the stock market, while boosting travel stocks there.

Trip.com Group



(TCOM), for its part, jumped 16% in premarket trade in the United States, while

Tunisia



(TOUR) climbed 35%.

Not only has the PBOC continued to ease, but China is starting to wake up to its absurd quarantine rules and has begun to relax them, writes NatAlliance Securities Andrew Brener. This gave the shares an offer.

And not just stocks. Oil prices rose as US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2% to nearly $112 a barrel.

Oil rose as the G-7 proposed new sanctions on Russian fossil fuels and the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve fell to its lowest level since 1986, Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said.

Overseas, the pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.6% and Tokyos Nikki 225 gained 0.7%.

That’s enough to make you feel optimistic about what’s to come. But we may not want to relax just yet, as recent action could be driven as much by quarter-end trading as anything fundamental.

It’s the end of the month and quarter this week, and that will lead to significant portfolio rebalancing by institutional investors globally, said Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at brokerage Oanda. We should expect the back and forth to continue this week in equities.

Here are the stocks in motion on Tuesday:

Snowflake



(SNOW) jumped 3% in the pre-market after shares of the cloud-based data warehousing company upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies.

boston beer



(SAM) fell 2.4% after being reduced to Sell from Neutral to

Goldman Sachs

.

Molson Coors Beverages



(TAP) rose 1.4% after being upgraded to Neutral from the sale.

eBay



(EBAY fell 2.4% after being cut back to Neutral by Buy at UBS.

Novo Nordisk



(NVO) fell 2.4% after being cut from Neutral at UBS.

Qualcomm



(QCOM) rose 1.4% after being added to the BofAs US 1 list.

Riot Blockchain



(RIOT gained 4.9% after being upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Compass Point.

After a 14% rally on Monday,

Robinhood Markets



(HOOD) fell nearly 4% in premarket trading. Shares of the online broker fell after Sam Bankman-Fried said his cryptocurrency exchange FTX was not in talks to buy the group, contrary to a Monday report.

