Business
OneConnect Announces Proposed Dual Primary Listing on Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
Shenzhen, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneConnect Financial Technology Co.,Ltd. (OneConnect or the Company) (NYSE: OCFT), a leading provider of technology as a service to financial institutions in China, today announced the proposed dual primary listing of its common stock, value par value of US$0.00001 per share (the Shares) by way of an initial public offering on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the SEHK). The Company’s US Depositary Shares (the ADS), representing three Shares each, will continue to be primarily listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the NYSE).
The Company has received a letter of approval in principle for the listing application from the SEHK on June 28, 2022 (Beijing/Hong Kong time) for the dual primary listing of the Shares on the main board of the SEHK (the proposed listing ) . Subject to final SEHK approval, the shares are expected to begin trading on the main board of the SEHK on July 4, 2022 (Beijing/Hong Kong time) under stock code 6638. The shares will be traded in board lots . of 500 Shares. In connection with the Company’s planned listing on the SEHK, the Company’s depository facility for its ADSs is expected to be closed for deposits of its Shares and will reopen on 14 November 2022.
As disclosed in its press release dated 21 June 2022, the Company has made arrangements to facilitate the conversion of its ADSs into Shares traded in Hong Kong under the proposed listing (the Batch Conversions). The estimated time frame shown therein for Shares converted under the first batch of Batch Conversions transferred to the Designated Participant Shares Account of Hong Kong’s Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) is based on the It is assumed that the relevant Transferring Shareholder will deposit the Shares into their respective Designated CCASS Participant Share Account upon receipt of the physical share certificates issued in their name. The actual time at which Shares will be available in the securities accounts of designated CCASS participants will depend on the actual processing time required to complete such deposit procedures within CCASS, which may take up to approximately ten (10) business days.
The Shares have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. Unless registered, Shares may only be offered in transactions exempt from registration under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer or an invitation to buy securities of the Company, and there will be no offer or sale of the securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which a such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as what will be, expects, anticipates, future, intends, plans, believes, estimates, confident statements and the like. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict. and many of which are beyond the control of society. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the company’s limited operating history in the industry technology as a service for financial institutions; its ability to achieve or maintain profitability; the tightening of laws, regulations or standards in the financial services industry; the company’s ability to comply with evolving regulatory requirements in the PRC and other jurisdictions in which it operates; its ability to comply with existing or future data protection or data security laws and regulations; its ability to maintain and expand customer base or enhance customer engagement; its ability to maintain its relationship with Ping An Group, which is its strategic partner, most important customer and most important supplier; its ability to compete effectively to serve Chinese financial institutions; the effectiveness of its technologies, its ability to maintain and improve technology infrastructure and security measures; its ability to protect its intellectual property and proprietary rights; risks of borrower default on loans for which the Company provided credit enhancement as part of its former credit management business; its ability to maintain or expand its relationships with its business partners and the failure of its partners to perform as expected; its ability to protect or promote its brand and reputation; its ability to implement and deploy its solutions in a timely manner; its ability to obtain additional capital if needed; litigation and negative publicity regarding China-based companies listed in the United States; disruptions in financial markets and business and economic conditions; the company’s ability to pursue and obtain optimal results from acquisition or expansion opportunities; the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak, including the emergence of variants of COVID, and its potential impact on the company’s business and financial performance; and assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
