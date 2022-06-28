The peso appreciates thanks to stock market gains





THE PESO strengthened against the dollar on Tuesday on continued gains in the local stock market. The local unit closed at 54.77 pesos to the dollar on Tuesday, up a penny from its finish of 54.78 pesos on Monday, according to data from the Philippine Bankers Association. The peso opened Tuesday’s session at 54.83 pesos against the dollar. Its low for the day was at P54.88, while its intraday best was at P54.64 against the greenback. Traded dollars rose to $1.65 billion on Tuesday from $1.17 billion on Monday. The peso exchange rate continued to strengthen for the second day in a row as it would be more advantageous for some foreign investors to convert their US dollars and receive more peso products used for any bargain hunting/fishing activity of fund and other purchases in local financial markets, Michael L. Ricafort, chief economist of Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said in a Viber message. The peso also strengthened after the PSEi gained for the third straight trading day, as the relief rally since Friday continued after US stock markets again swung between two-week highs recently after the sharp rally in gains/relief since late last week, as global crude oil prices lingered among 1-month lows and the 10-year US Treasury yield recently hovered between the highest two-week low, Ricafort said. Philippine stocks closed higher on Tuesday on continued bargain-hunting after last week’s decline and amid fronting activity. The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index rose 106.59 points or 1.70% to close at 6,345.41 on Tuesday and the broader all-stock index climbed 48.21 points or 1, 43% at 3,400.68. Wall Street rebounded on Friday as oil prices eased, tempering fears of a U.S. recession due to aggressive Federal Reserve tightening amid bullishflation. Meanwhile, oil prices rose after China eased quarantine rules, with the focus already on tight supply as G7 leaders agreed to study price caps on imports of Russian oil and gas, Reuters reported. U.S. crude rose 1.41% to $111.08 a barrel. Brent crude jumped 1.3% to $116.59 a barrel. For Wednesday, Ricafort said the peso could drop from 54.65 pesos to 54.85 pesos to the dollar. KBT with Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bworldonline.com/banking-finance/2022/06/28/458017/peso-rises-on-stock-market-gains/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos