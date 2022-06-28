SEC fines Ernst & Young $100 million for cheating with auditors





Placeholder while loading article actions According to the Securities and Exchange Commission, hundreds of auditors at accounting giant Ernst & Young cheated on ethics tests they had to pass to obtain or maintain their professional licenses, and the company hid evidence of the misconduct federal authorities investigating the case. In response, the SEC imposes a fine of $100 million on the company, the largest ever imposed on an audit firm, the agency announcement Tuesday. This action involves breaches of trust by gatekeepers to the gatekeeper responsible for auditing many of our nation’s public companies, SEC Chief Enforcement Officer Gurbir Grewal said in a statement. It’s just outrageous that the very professionals tasked with catching cheating by clients have cheated on ethics reviews of all things. In a statement, Ernst & Young acknowledged the SEC’s accusations and said it was complying with the agencies’ sanction. We have repeatedly and consistently taken steps to strengthen our culture of compliance, ethics and integrity in the past, company spokeswoman Suzanne Bouhia said in an email. We will continue to take far-reaching measures, including disciplinary action, training, testing and communications that will further strengthen our commitment in the future. The agency found that as of 2017, 49 Ernst & Young professionals shared or received answers to the ethics exams they had to pass to obtain a public accountant license. Hundreds more cheated on courses they had to take to maintain their status with state oversight boards, while others who did not participate themselves facilitated the behavior, said the SEC. Company executives then covered up the activity, failing to report it to the SEC after the agency questioned Ernst & Young about the complaints it had received and the company launched an internal investigation that confirmed the misconduct, according to the SEC. The record fine of twice the $50 million tab that rivals KPMG paid the agency in 2019 on its cheating scandal partly reflects the seriousness of the company’s decision not to cooperate with the investigation, an SEC official told reporters. In its statement, Grewal said it was equally shocking that Ernst & Young obstructed our investigation into this misconduct. This action should serve as a clear message that the SEC will not tolerate breaches of integrity by independent auditors who choose the easier evil over the harder good. Beyond the fine, the SEC is forcing Ernst & Young to hire two independent consultants, one to review the company’s ethics and integrity policies and the other to probe its failure to disclose its own conclusions. This episode isn’t the first time Ernst & Young listeners have been caught cheating. From 2012 to 2015, an internal company investigation found that more than 200 company employees exploited a software glitch in the company’s testing platform to cheat on exams, the SEC said. At the time, the company took disciplinary action against these employees and warned its employees against such shortcuts. Our response to this unacceptable past behavior has been thorough, extensive and effective, Bouhia said. She said the new requirements the SEC is placing on the company will reinforce actions we have already taken in the years since these situations occurred. Ernst & Young is the world’s third-largest accounting firm and had global revenue of $40 billion in its last financial year, which ended in June 2021.

