Stocks plunge after weak US confidence data; oil is rising





The S&P 500 drops in early trading

Dollar up, euro down as investors eye ECB

Oil extends recent gains as producers signal capacity limits NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) – Shares on global indices fell on Tuesday after U.S. consumer confidence fell in June, while oil prices rose for the third day. The euro weakened after the president of the European Central Bank offered no further insight into the central bank’s policy outlook. Read more The Conference Board said U.S. consumer confidence fell sharply in June as concerns over high inflation left consumers expecting economic growth to weaken significantly in the second half of the year. Read more Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Investors are still weighing the impact of soaring inflation and the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive efforts to raise interest rates to bring inflation under control. Yields on US Treasuries rose as investors anticipated higher rates. “Most investors accept that the economy is going to experience a hard landing,” said David Petrosinelli, senior trader at InspereX. On Wall Street, all three major indexes were down, led by the Nasdaq. Read more The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 95.4 points, or 0.3%, to 31,342.86, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 25.52 points, or 0.65%, to 3,874.59 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) fell 156.56 points, or 1.36%, to 11,368.00. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.23% and the MSCI gauge of stocks across the world (.MIWD00000PUS) lost 0.44%. Earlier, news that China eased some COVID-19 quarantine rules helped lift stocks as investors hoped for a pickup in global growth. China has halved quarantine time for inbound travelers in a major easing of one of the world’s toughest COVID-19 restrictions, which has deterred cross-border travel and driven international flights to just 2% of pre-pandemic levels. Read more China’s strict zero COVID regulations have weighed on activity in the world’s second-largest economy, but an easing of travel restrictions and the reopening of major cities after lockdowns are bolstering optimism that growth can be restored. on rails. U.S. crude recently rose 1.38% to $111.08 a barrel and Brent to $117.50, up 2.09% on the day. Major oil producers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates seemed unlikely to increase production significantly. Read more In currencies, the dollar index rose 0.452%, the euro down 0.51% to $1.0529. Read more Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 4/32 to 3.2093%, down from 3.194% on Monday night. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York Additional reporting by Samuel Indyk in London and Herbert Lash in New York; Editing by William Maclean and Matthew Lewis Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

