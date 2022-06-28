Central Bank of Armenia and Warsaw Stock Exchange sign contract for sale of Armenia Stock Exchange – Public Radio of Armenia





he Governor of the Central Bank of Armenia Martin Galstyan and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) Marek Dietl have signed an agreement on the sale of a majority stake in the Armenian Stock Exchange (AMX). We view this investment as a long-term partnership. Our goal is to recreate with joint efforts the capital markets of Armenia and prosper to expand our business further in the region. We also plan to develop capital markets infrastructure, creating opportunities for businesses to raise sustainable and affordable capital while enabling investors and savers to manage their savings and investments more professionally across a wider range. wide range of products and investment opportunities, said Marek Dietl, Chairman of the Management Board of GPW. We believe this is an important step in the development of Armenian capital markets. Having found such a partner at the Warsaw Stock Exchange, realizing that we have the same vision and similar aspirations, we believe that this agreement marks a turning point in the chronicles of capital markets in Armenia. Under the leadership of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, with their experience and knowledge, AMX has all the potential to grow and become the robust stock market ready to meet the challenges of the 21stcentury and lead the region,” said Martin Galstyan, Governor of the Central Bank of Armenia. GPW’s intention to acquire the AMX was announced on September 18, 2020, after which the necessary analysis was carried out, a development plan for the next 5 years was proposed and the necessary corporate approvals were implemented. Finally, this year, at the May 24 meeting, the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia approved the transaction. As a result, the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) will acquire 65.03% of the shares of the Armenian Securities Exchange (AMX) (967 shares in total). The Central Bank of Armenia will retain 25.02% of the shares and the remaining 9.95% are AMX’s own shares. The value of the transaction is approximately 873 million AMD, part of which (approximately 499 million AMD) will be paid after the signing of the share purchase agreement, and the remainder, after the completion of the processes established by the share purchase agreement. The Warsaw Stock Exchange Group (GPW Group) operates trading platforms for equities, treasury bills and corporate bonds, derivatives, electricity and gas, and provides indices and indexes of benchmark, including WIBOR and WIBID. Index agent FTSE Russell classifies the Polish capital market as a developed market since 2018. The markets operated by the GPW Group are the largest in Central and Eastern Europe. At the end of May 2022, the market capitalization of 376 domestic companies listed on the main market was 585.8 billion PLN (128.0 billion euros), while the total market capitalization of 421 domestic and foreign companies listed on the main market principal was PLN 1,165.2 billion (€254.6 billion). The Armenia Securities Exchange (AMX) is the only regulated securities market operator in Armenia. As an integrated exchange offering, AMX provides a full range of services, including listing, trading, clearing, information services and alternative market solutions. Currently, 28 companies are listed on the AMX.

