Stock market today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Edge Higher; Trip.com shares rise from China Covid Easing | New

Stock Market Today Mid-Morning Updates

Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 270 points after modest losses on Wall Street. Investors are still weighing the risks of runaway inflation as rates continue to rise. Besides the United States, the head of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, played down fears of recession in the euro zone, already destabilized by Russia’s war against Ukraine. She also says her team is ready to raise rates at a faster pace if necessary, in order to fight inflation.

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), and Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) increased their dividends after passing their annual stress tests. For example, Goldman Sachs increases its dividend by 25% to $2.50 per share. In contrast, shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) are on the rise today after China announced it would relax Covid-19 quarantine rules for international arrivals.

Among the Dow Jones leaders, stocks of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are up 0.13% today while Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is down 0.79%. Meanwhile, disney (NYSE: DIS) and Nike (NYSE: NO) are trading mixed on Tuesday. Among the financial leaders of the Dow, Visa (NYSE:V) is up 0.17% while JPMorgan Chase (New York Stock Exchange: JPM) is also up 1.67%

EV Leader Shares You’re here (NASDAQ: TSLA) are up 0.83% on Tuesday. Rival electric vehicle companies like Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) are down 0.17%. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) is also down 1.09% today. However, Chinese electric vehicle leaders like Nio (NYSE: NIO) and Xpeng Motors (NYSE: XPEV) are trading mixed today.

Dow Jones Today: US Treasury Yields Rise A Few Inches; Home price increases slow in April

Following the stock Exchange at Tuesday’s open, the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq are trading higher at 0.68%, 0.89% and 0.31% respectively. Among listed index funds, the Nasdaq 100 tracker Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is up 0.28% while SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARC: SPY) is also up 0.67%.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield is currently hovering around 3.22% as the market continues to push against a bear market. Oil prices rallied for the third day today as major producers like Saudi Arabia looked unlikely to significantly increase production. It comes as the West has agreed to explore ways to cap the price of Russian oil. Brent crude, for example, is currently trading at around $116 a barrel.

House prices rose more slowly than before in April and could be a potential sign of a price cooling. Plunging, prices rose 20.4% nationwide in April from a year earlier. That’s according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index. By comparison, house prices rose 20.6% year over year in March. Cities like Tampa, Miami and Phoenix continue to lead the pack with the biggest price increases. Home prices in Tampa, for example, are up 35.8% year over year.

Trip.com Band (NASDAQ: TCOM) seems to be among the top gainers in the stock market right now. Clearly, TCOM stock is now up over 14% at the opening bell today. Overall, this likely stems from the company’s latest financial update. Go straight in, Trip.com reported a quarterly loss per share of $0.01. Additionally, the company’s total quarterly revenue is $649 million. For reference, the consensus numbers on Wall Street are a loss per share of $0.08 on revenue of $575.04 million. With these commendable results, investors looking to bet on the trip returning would consider TCOM stock.

According Trip.com, the company picked up travel demand in global markets to thank its latest quarterly performance. Especially, Trip.com highlights an increase in consumer activity across its user bases in Europe and Asia-Pacific. According to the company, this is the result of the relaxation of travel restrictions between countries in these regions. In addition, Trip.com also notes that travel related to stay in China is another notable contributor to growth for the quarter. As a result, its local hotel bookings are now up 20% year-over-year.

Overall, travel agencies like Trip.com continue to thrive as consumers book their vacations. For its most recent quarter, the company’s airline ticket bookings on global platforms are now up 270% year-over-year. As mentioned earlier, this is mainly due to a rebound in demand from its operations in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Looking ahead, CEO Jane Sun notes that Trip.com will be “remain adaptive to adapt to the changing environment and be flexible with our strategies to quickly seize growth opportunities.“With all of that in mind, I could understand if TCOM stock is turning heads in the stock market today.

Action TCOM
Source: Trading View

Occidental Petroleum up after Berkshire Hathaway’s latest stake increase

Meanwhile, the likes of western oil (NYSE: OXY) seem to be getting attention in the stock market now. For the most part, this is likely the result of Warren Buffetts’ latest regulatory filing. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A). Namely, Berkshire disclosed a purchase of an additional 794,000 shares of Occidental. This represents a $44 million transaction, bringing its total stake to approximately 16.4%. In total, Berkshire currently owns about 153.5 million OXY shares, worth $9 billion.

Overall, Buffett’s focus on Occidental would likely draw attention to energy company stocks. This is evident as OXY stock is currently gaining over 6% in the stock market. According to documents filed by Berkshires since March, the company’s average purchase price per OXY share is $53. Following this investment, Berkshire would strengthen its position as the biggest player in the West. Investment firm Vanguard is in second place on this front with a nearly 11% stake. As a result of all of this, it wouldn’t surprise me to see OXY stocks making the rounds in the stock market now.

OXY Stock
Source: Trading View

