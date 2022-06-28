Recession risks put Canadian stock market at risk





Recession fears are reducing the chances that the Canadian market will continue to outperform this year. Although the decline in the S&P/TSX Composite indices is less pronounced than that of other global indices, an impending economic slowdown could test its resilience. Soaring oil and gas prices helped boost energy stocks and prevented the 9% drop in Canada’s key benchmark from tracking the S&P 500 to its 19% drop. Now, those energy price spikes are waning amid growing concerns about an economic slowdown, prompting some investors to flee the value-heavy S&P/TSX. Strategists like Macan Nia, co-chief investment officer of Manulife Asset Management, focus on the next move for US policymakers. If there is a pivot in the Fed’s tone where they become less hawkish, then US markets will rally against the TSX, Nia said in an interview. The outperformance that we saw in the first half between Canada and the United States — Canada could give it up. Energy stocks dominated in the first half of the year amid a commodity boom as investors sought safe havens amid escalating geopolitical risks. Of the top 10 companies with the biggest gains, nine are oil and gas companies. Athabasca Oil Corp. jumped 114% and Tourmaline Oil Corp. by 72%. Now, that rally has fallen victim to recession fears due to the potential for lower demand if the economy slows. The S&P/TSX slipped from its all-time high in March into a correction as financials and materials turned negative, while managing to outperform the tech-heavy S&P 500. This is partly because oil, mining and financials stocks make up over 60% of the Canadian index. These have found favor with investors amid renewed enthusiasm for value stocks. The Canadian market started the year strong, with market strategists generally advocating that the S&P/TSX outperform its US counterpart. By early April, the benchmark had overtaken the S&P 500 in its largest quarterly outperformance in 13 years. As fears of a recession intensified, the S&P/TSX gave up those gains. While energy remains the only sector to rise this year, it is down 13% from its peak in early June. Materials erased the rise they had made earlier in the year and Banks fell 20% from their record high in February. Bank of America Corp. equity strategist Ohsung Kwon is still bullish on Canada’s energy sector. He expects the S&P/TSX to outperform the S&P 500 this year, as long as a recession doesn’t wreak havoc on index value stocks. SPACE TO RUN The energy still has room to work, Kwon said in an interview. Energy stocks don’t really capture the full benefit of oil at $120 and if you look at the free cash flow returns for those companies, producers are expected to generate an average of 15% free cash flow return this year versus at the S&P yield of around 5 percent, so there is still a large valuation discount. Other strategists are still convinced that the Canadian market will outperform this year, even in the face of a recession. Kurt Reiman, chief investment strategist of BlackRock Inc., said energy and materials valuations are low even though their earnings are expected to see strong growth, which will propel the S&P/TSX to beat the S&P 500 on an annual basis for the first time since 2016. If the risk increases around a recession and it starts to hit commodities, then there is definitely a selloff, Reiman told an advisory conference hosted by Royal Bank of Canada last week. But we believe commodity prices are higher here and, due to the nature of the cash return to shareholders, we find this to be an attractive relative performance.

