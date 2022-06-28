Presidential election cycle shows stock market could bottom in third quarter before rebounding in fourth, analyst says

As the first half of 2022 leaves U.S. stocks on course for a historically difficult year with rising inflation, tighter monetary policy and a possible recession, a top Wall Street analyst has warned that the US election November’s midterms could add to the uncertainty of how this year could possibly play out.

Historically, the third quarter has been the most volatile and only the second average decline (along with the second quarter) in the 16-quarter presidential cycle, Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, wrote in a client note on Monday. This year, despite a likely near-term recovery, equities are again expected to feel pressure from an expected slowdown in economic activity, leading to lower earnings per share (EPS) growth projections.

fell 18.2% year-to-date to around 3,900, but Stovall forecast the index could hit a low of around 3,500 at the end of the third quarter as investors want to get rid of actions that they don’t want to admit they have held onto for too long. long during the closing period of the financial year.

In November, American voters will head to the polls to elect members of the House of Representatives, who serve two-year terms, and about a third of the Senate, whose members serve six-year terms.

When you look at the presidential cycle, dating back to World War II, the worst year is the year of the midterm elections, which grew an average of only 5% and is the weakest of the four, Stovall said. in a telephone interview on Monday. . Midterm election years are 40% more volatile than the average volatility of the other three years.

However, according to the note, the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first half of 2023 could be the strongest of the entire presidential cycle with a recession that is shallower than expected, helped by lower inflation projections and, therefore, a less Fed Hawk.

The third year is usually the best because the president wants to be re-elected so he tries again to push economic policies that will stimulate the economy and show up in economic numbers, Stovall told MarketWatch. Investors are anticipators, so they buy in year three in anticipation of the economy improving in year four.

Based on historical data that shows new bull markets typically begin three months after the bear ends and have jumped an average of 40% in the 12 months following the bear market low, Stovall expects than the S&P 500 SPX,

close the year at around 4,200, then reach 4,675 by this time in 2023.

