There’s been a drop in the number of companies choosing to go publicExBulletin

Due to high inflation, rising interest rates and economic fears, stock markets are seeing a sharp drop in the number of private companies that want to start selling stocks to the general public.

Blame high inflation, rising interest rates, fears of global instability. Wall Street is currently reeling from economic uncertainty. And as NPR’s David Gura reports, it’s dramatically changing the way private companies think about going public or selling stock on the stock exchange.

DAVID GURA, BYLINE: Wall Street is a window into how investors view the future of the economy. Lynn Martin is President of the New York Stock Exchange.

LYNN MARTIN: I think of markets as a mirror of how people feel. Often there is uncertainty, and that ends up showing up in the markets.

GURA: Anxiety and fear lead to sales. Investors are less confident and less willing to speculate, which freezes new business. There are about 81% fewer newly listed stocks on Martin’s stock exchange in the first quarter of this year compared to the first quarter of 2021, when interest rates were near zero, and there was a lot of optimism as the United States emerged from the darkest days of the pandemic. Rachel Gerring helps companies go public. She is a consultant at Ernst & Young.

RACHEL GERRING: It’s been a successful year, by any measure.

GURA: But over the past six months, the environment has changed dramatically as new risks have emerged.

GERRING: Rising interest rates, inflation risk, geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions.

GURA: And the scholarship reflects all of that. To fight inflation, the Fed is stepping on the brakes, trying to slow the US economy by raising interest rates. And everyone is waiting to see what will happen, including private companies that have thought about going public to raise funds. Some companies pay their employees with shares. And the public can buy shares and participate in the future growth of these companies. Part of Lynn Martin’s job at the New York Stock Exchange is to stay connected with executives who are considering it.

L MARTIN: So the pipeline is very solid, but it’s on hold.

GURA: As interest rates rise, there is less money on the table to invest in new businesses. On Nasdaq, only about 100 companies are listed this year so far, and the outlook for the coming months is not good compared to last year, when 753 companies went public. Nasdaq Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Thomas says that’s another indication of how different investor expectations are.

JEFF THOMAS: Are investors looking for a growth story, or would they rather see a growing but also profitable company?

GURA: In other words, how willing are they to take risks when there’s so much economic uncertainty, when it’s hard to predict how these companies are going to fare and what they’re going to be worth in the future. ‘coming ? This is a drastic change from last year.

THOMAS: Part of talking with executives is getting them to understand that they probably won’t get the same valuation this year that the bankers promised them last year.

GURA: On average, shares of companies that went public in 2021 are trading 42% less than when they started trading. A handful of other factors combine to make this a difficult year. Chinese companies are not listed on US stock exchanges due to a regulatory stalemate between the two countries. Another thing that’s gone is SPACs – they were hot last year and in 2020 – a shortcut for private companies to go public by partnering with shell companies that are already publicly traded. They also attracted less regulatory attention.

THOMAS: There was a lot of money in the system last year. Investors were looking for places to put that money. SPACs seemed like a relatively attractive place to put their money.

GURA: But there’s less money lying around. And now some 600 SPACs are on the sidelines with no clear prospects. This is another reflection of the difference between Wall Street today and just a few months ago.

David Gura, NPR News, New York.

