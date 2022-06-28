Business
Opening of the London Stock Exchange with a focus on delivering climate investment commitments by 2030
STOCKHOLM, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Climate Investment Coalition (CIC) opened the London Stock Exchange today to celebrate the third edition of the Climate Investment Summit – a flagship event of London Climate Action Week 2022 that supports accelerating climate investment from 2030.
The Summit was CIC’s first major meeting since COP26welcoming globally recognized leaders in climate investment to the London Stock Exchange, proving that investing in climate solutions and clean energy remains a key priority.
Arne StaalFTSE Russell CEO and Head of Benchmarks & Indices Group at LSEG hosted the market opener, stressing that indices are already playing an important role in raising capital towards 2030 and ensuring financial market infrastructure is geared towards the future. goal of net zero by 2050 or sooner.
Peter Damgaard Jensenco-chair of the Climate Investment Coalition, announced the launch of CIC’s efforts to mobilize climate investment for emerging markets and developing economies by 2030, which will be announced at COP27. In addition, the CIC Co-Chair announced its program to work with key partners on creating business and financial models to invest more in new energy and climate technologies by 2030.
In unprecedented and unstable global political, economic and social circumstances, it is estimated US$5 trillion in climate finance (WRI, 2021) still need to be invested annually globally by 2030 from public and private sector sources to achieve critical climate goals for an energy and climate secure world.
To this end, the Climate Investment Coalition, an international public-private sector initiative, has mobilized an unprecedented total collective commitment from Nordic and UK pension funds to 130 billion US dollars to invest in clean energy and climate investments by 2030 and being the subject of an annual report, announced at COP26 by Nordic heads of state and government and pension fund CEOs.
Dan Jrgensen, Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities of Denmark and co-chair of the Climate Investment Coalition, comments:
“We are rapidly running out of our most important monetary time. The science is clear – in order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, we need to rapidly increase our investments in clean energy and climate. if we share lessons learned and the public and private sectors join forces, can we rise to the challenge?”
Peter Damgaard JensenCo-Chair, Climate Investment Coalition, comments:
“It is clear that climate finance and investment must, more than ever, remain at the center of our discussions, in the short and long term. The Climate Investment Summit proves that there is still interest and demand from the financial sector to do so.”
Arne StaalCEO of FTSE Russell and Head of Benchmarks and Indices, LSEG, comments:
“The Climate Investment Coalition $130 billion The commitment to increase investment in clean energy infrastructure in emerging and developed markets over the next eight years is an important signal to other investors. It also reflects the immense task of transforming an entire energy system based on coal, oil and gas into one based on clean energy.
“Practical steps can accelerate the flow of capital needed to get there, including increasing data and index coverage, requiring companies to disclose on the climate, and encouraging investors to engage with energy providers. traditional ones throughout the transition and not to follow the much easier path of divestment.”
Nick Mabey, Founder and Chair of London Climate Action Week; CEO of E3G, comments:
“London Climate Action Week is about bringing people together to solve important and difficult climate issues, and for E3G nothing is more important than rapidly increasing funding for clean energy and resilience, especially during a energy and food crisis. We are proud to host the Climate Investment Summit as LCAW’s flagship event showcasing the fulfillment of the promises made to COP26 on increasing public-private investment.
Jon JohnsenCEO of PKA Pension and member of the Principals Group of GFANZ (The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero), comments:
“Climate investments are a high priority in PKA and with the right public policy, conditions, financial instruments like blended finance and the network, we have both the capital and the incentive to scale up investment in renewable energy and d ‘other sustainable projects also in emerging markets.’
