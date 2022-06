Chamber targets head of consumer office for ‘reckless actions’

The groups litigation arm sent two letters to Chopra object to this amended exam manual and other reckless and illegal actions, including an update to the office’s rules that could make it easier for the agency to pursue enforcement action outside of court federal. Chopra is laying the groundwork to force the financial services industry to conform to his personal vision of the appropriate size of companies and the products and services that should be offered and under what terms, Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer at the House, said in a statement. No former CFPB director thought he had such power, Bradley added. Rohit Chopras’ radical agenda and reckless actions will only harm consumers, businesses and our economy, and he must be held accountable. The ad campaign is aimed at policy makers and influencers, Bradley said in an interview. Our goal is really to get attention in Washington — I think one of our big concerns is that there really are major changes happening without too much attention, he said. We think there needs to be more congressional oversight, and that may be more likely after election season, but we think that should be a priority. A CFPB spokesperson dismissed the effort as a futile attempt to arm Chopra. Scare tactics orchestrated by Big Tech and Wall Street lobbyists will not deter the CFPB’s work to enforce the law, bureau spokeswoman Allison Preiss said in an emailed statement. We remain focused on ensuring fair, transparent and competitive markets for American consumers and honest businesses that play by the rules, she added. Big business and their lobbyists want to preserve a system in which American families and small businesses are on their own against those who repeatedly break the law. Chopra said the March updates to the exam manual made sense within the context of the Bureau’s remit of policing for unfair, deceptive or abusive acts or practices, or UDAAP. When someone is denied access to a bank account because of their religion or race, it is unambiguously unfair, he said at the time. We will expand our anti-discrimination efforts to address discriminatory practices at all levels in the area of ​​consumer credit. On Tuesday, the Chamber also joined three trade groups, the Consumer Bankers Association, the American Bankers Association and the Independent Community Bankers of America in sending a Chopra white paper they ordered on UDAAP change. The CFPB’s action has created significant uncertainty in the financial market to the detriment of consumers and banks, and it raises deep substantive and procedural legal concerns, the groups said in the document.

