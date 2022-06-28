Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,222.74, down 35.58 points.) Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up 10 cents, or four percent, to $2.59 on 14.5 million shares. Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS). Financial. Down 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $76.64 on 13 million shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up 49 cents, or 5.1%, to $10.14 on 9.9 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up $1.17, or 2.5%, to $47.13 on 9.2 million shares. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD). Financial. Down eight cents, or 0.1%, at $84.77 on 8.8 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 93 cents, or 3.7%, to $26.18 on 8.4 million shares. Companies in the news: Marketing experts at The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) say Scotiabank’s decision to suspend its sponsorship of Hockey Canada underscores the growing role the business community is playing in promoting social change. Scotiabank’s decision comes after the federal government froze public funding for Hockey Canada last week in response to its handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. The bank says it will temporarily withdraw sponsorship funds from the sports organization until it can prove it has taken steps to improve the culture within the sport of hockey. Toronto Metropolitan University marketing expert Joanne McNeish says Scotiabank’s high-profile move will have an immediate “shock effect” within Hockey Canada. She says big corporations are increasingly using their marketing and sponsorship dollars to tackle social issues, including in the sports world. In recent years, the loss of corporate sponsorships has been a major factor in the decision of some North American professional sports teams to change the racist names of their teams. Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TECK.B). Up 58 cents, or 1.4% to $42.76. Teck Resources Ltd. announced a carbon capture, utilization and storage pilot project at its operations in Trail, British Columbia. The plant will capture three tonnes per day of carbon dioxide from the acid plant flue gases at the Trail operations. It will also assess the options for using and/or storing the captured gas. Teck says if the project is successful, it could be expanded with the potential to capture more than 100,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. The pilot project should be operational in the second half of next year. Teck CEO Don Lindsay says this is an important step as the company strives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across its operations and reach its goal of net zero emissions. Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Down 37 cents or 7% to $4.90. Kinross Gold Corp. said on Tuesday it was making progress on its Great Bear project in Ontario and expects to declare a first mineral resource as part of its 2022 year-end results. In an update on the project and others in the United United, the gold miner said it expects the initial mineral estimate to be mostly in the inferred resource category, with some indicated resources. Kinross said it has drilled approximately 83,000 meters and is on track to complete approximately 200,000 meters of exploration and fill drilling in 2022 on the LP fault zone. Kinross has also increased the number of diamond drill rigs at Great Bear from eight to 11 since its last update in May. Kinross said its latest results continue to support its vision of a world-class, high-grade deposit that underpins the prospect of a large, long-lived mining complex. Kinross is targeting construction by 2027 and first production by 2029 as it scrambles to secure permits, but said it sees a potential path to “schedule compression”. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on June 28, 2022. The Canadian Press

