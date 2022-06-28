Business
Stock futures flat after failed rally attempt
Equity futures were flat in overnight trading on Tuesday after the major averages made an unsuccessful attempt to rebound.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.13% or 39 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose 0.13% and 0.17%, respectively.
Shares of Pinterest jumped more than 4% after hours following the resignation of CEO Ben Silbermann.
In regular trading Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 491.27 points, or 1.56%, to 30,946.99, while the S&P 500 slipped 2.01% to 3,821.55. The Nasdaq Composite fell 3% to 11,181.54.
Major averages rallied earlier in the session, with the Dow and S&P 500 rising 446 points and 1.17%, respectively. Markets gave up those gains following a disappointing reading of the consumer confidence index, which came in at 98.7 and missed the Dow Jones estimate of 100. The moves followed slight losses in Monday’s session after the averages posted their best week of June last week.
As the second quarter draws to a close on Thursday, recession fears are growing. Concern over a slowing economy and aggressive rate hikes occupied much of the first half of 2022, as investors continue to search for a bottom for a hard market sell-off.
The S&P 500, which is down about 20% in 2022, is on course for its worst first half since 1970, when the index lost 21.01%. Meanwhile, on a quarterly basis, the Dow and S&P 500 are on track for their worst performance since 2020. The Nasdaq is heading for its worst three-month period since 2008.
All major averages ended Tuesday’s session negative except for energy, which rose 2.7% on the back of rising oil prices.
Only three Dow stocks ended the day higher, with losses led by Nike. Shares of the sportswear company fell 7% after warning that higher transport costs and shipping delays were likely to persist.
Beaten chip stocks Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices ended the day down more than 6% while big tech names like Netflix, Amazon and Meta Platforms closed around 5% each.
“As long as the sell-off is orderly,” the Fed is “not concerned about the level of stock prices,” Guggenheim Partners global CIO Scott Minerd told CNBC’s “Closing Bell: Overtime” on Tuesday. “Ultimately, until we see some panic here or something that central bankers are worried about, they’re just ‘committed’ to getting inflation under control.”
On Tuesday, investors continued to keep a close eye on China, which eased Covid restrictions for inbound travelers and cut quarantine time to seven days. Shares of Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands casinos rose on the news.
On Wednesday, investors eagerly await comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the European Central Bank forum. Revenues from Bed Bath & Beyond, General Mills and McCormick are also on deck.
