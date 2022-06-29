Business
Is this the start of a stock market recovery?
Image source: Getty Images
After a few difficult months, the FTSE100the S&P500and the Nasdaq 100 have all increased over the past week. Could this be the start of a stock market recovery?
Inflation
Inflation drives down stock prices by threatening corporate earnings. When inflation is high, businesses must raise prices to offset their own increased costs.
The problem is that there is no guarantee that customers will continue to purchase a company’s goods and services at high prices. If they don’t, profits and shareholder returns will be lower.
Inflation has been high in the UK and US this year and falling stock prices reflect the risk of lower corporate profits. Worse still, the latest data indicates that the inflationary situation in both countries is worsening.
Until I see evidence that inflation is starting to subside, I will be wary of the idea that this is the start of a stock market rally.
Interest rate
Rising interest rates are also bad for businesses. When interest rates are higher, consumers have less incentive to spend money. It is also becoming more difficult for businesses to grow.
Rising interest rates make it more attractive for consumers to save their money. As a result, they become less likely to spend, which is reflected in falling stock prices.
Likewise, higher interest rates make it harder for businesses to grow. Growth needs financing and one of the ways it is financed is through debt.
Suppose a company has a growth opportunity that it expects will generate an annual return of 5%. This opportunity is attractive when the interest on the debt is to be funded at 1%, but less attractive when the debt bears interest at 4%.
Raising interest rates is one of the few things central banks can do to try to fight inflation. With rising inflation, I expect further interest rate hikes and I expect that to weigh on stock prices.
What to do?
I don’t think the recent rise in stock prices is the start of a meaningful stock market rally. But I think it’s a good thing for me as an investor.
My ambition as an investor is to buy shares in quality companies at good prices. The best way to do this is to be greedy when others are scared.
It is much more difficult when stocks become more expensive. A stock market rally would mean I would have to pay more for the stocks I want to buy.
For example, I own shares of Games Workshop in my wallet. The stock is currently 42% lower than it was 12 months ago.
I would like to own more Games Workshop shares and I would like to acquire them at these prices. If a stock market rally brings the stock price back to where it was a year ago, it will cost me a lot more to grow my investment.
As such, hopefully this isn’t the start of a stock market rally. I wish I had more opportunities to buy stocks at lower prices. And since I think inflation will get worse before it gets better, I think I’ll be successful.
