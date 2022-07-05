Take Five: The Second Half

A Wall Street sign in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, U.S., October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri//File Photo/File Photo

(Reuters) – After a torrid six months, global markets are hoping for a sign that central banks may be reversing their hawkish stance. US jobs data, if significantly weaker than expected, could be that catalyst.

Central banks are also front and center elsewhere. The ECB launches its bond reinvestment program to protect the fragile economies of southern Europe; the emerging market policy tightening frenzy will continue; and in Australia, a half-point rate hike is expected.

Here’s your look at the week ahead at the markets of Karin Strohecker and Sujata Rao in London, Ira Iosebashvili in New York and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo.

1/NORTH TO SOUTH

From July 1, the European Central Bank will use proceeds from maturing German, French and Dutch debt to buy bonds from Italy and other southern states.

The goal is to prevent their borrowing costs from rising too high relative to wealthier peers – known as read more fragmentation.

So far, so good. Expectations of ECB support have helped cut Italy’s 10-year borrowing costs by 100 basis points since mid-June, while its yield premium to Germany is just over above 200 basis points, falling from a perceived danger line of 250 basis points reached two weeks ago.

It’s hard to say how long the feel-good effect will last; Citi analysts say the spread tightening is overdone and markets have already valued 50 billion euros in bond reinvestments. The test starts now.

2/DAY OF PAYMENT

US data has recently provided more than its fair share of negative surprises, a sign that the Federal Reserve’s 150 basis point rate hikes are trickling down to the economy.

But without a slowdown in inflation, the Fed is on autopilot with rate hikes. Friday will show the performance of the other arm of the Fed’s inflation/employment mandate.

Analysts expect 295,000 jobs added in the US in June; a figure significantly lower than that which could strengthen the case for lower or slower rate hikes, after the latest move of 75 basis points.

Traders reduced bets on where rates could peak, allowing a bid for a rally in equities. So, for some on Wall Street, a weaker jobs print could end up being good news. Read more

3/WIZARD OF OZ

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said the choice at Thursday’s policy meeting was between a quarter-point or half-point rate hike. But the markets are not buying it.

Instead, they expect Lowe to pull a 50 basis point hike out of the hat and see rates at 1.5% by August from the current 0.85%.

And why not, after being stung by a shock hike of half a point last month, rather than the expected 25 basis points.

A weak Australian dollar that boosts imported inflation helps those bets. And remember, Lowe has a habit of talking downside risk of rising rates, only to capitulate later. With inflation at two-decade highs, traders are betting on more of the same.

4/PRICES IN EASTERN EUROPE

This year has tempered a long held view that EU countries such as Poland and Hungary are part of a lucky fringe within emerging markets. In fact, regional policymakers are under immense pressure from double-digit inflation, risks from the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and collapsing currencies.

Hungary’s central bank has just raised rates by 175 basis points – more than three times what was expected – illustrating the painful pressures on prices. The forint nevertheless languishes at historically low levels against the euro Read more

Romania is expected to raise rates by 75 basis points to 4.5% on Wednesday, while the Polish central bank may raise its current interest rate of 6% by 100 basis points at its meeting on Thursday. Serbia too. sees its reference rate increase by 2.5%.

Inflation isn’t the only problem either: rating agency Fitch warns that the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia are among the most vulnerable to a Russian gas supply cut.

5/ RELIEF AGAINST REPRESSION AND CONTAINMENT

Despite all the angst over Chinese capital outflows, the MSCI China stock index ended the first half of 2022 down 12%, comparing favorably to the 20% plunge in the S&P 500.

One reason was a rebound in June, driven by the easing of COVID lockdowns. As officials pledge to support markets and the economy and ease their clampdowns on the tech sector, investment banks are once again rushing to impose buy labels on Chinese stocks.

There are headwinds, including the possibility of Western sanctions down the road and more defaults in the property sector. The long-awaited policy easing may be a long time coming as the rest of the world is in rate hike mode.

Still, with Western and emerging market equities reeling from rate hikes and inflation, China could have an upbeat second half.

Compiled by Sujata Rao; Editing by Kim Coghill

