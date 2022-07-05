3 tech stocks to watch in the stock market today

Here are 3 tech stocks for your July 2022 watchlist today

For investors wondering if the stock market is open today, that would be a no. However, investors can still look for stocks to put on their watchlist, and tech stocks could be a viable play. With the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hike plans, some of the biggest tech stocks right now are arguably trading at lower valuations. To highlight, technology companies such as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are currently down more than 20% since the start of the year. This could make it a great entry point for investors looking to buy and hold tech stocks for the long term.

Take coupang (NYSE: CPNG) for example. According Swiss credit (NYSE: CS), Coupang offers investors an attractive opportunity amid an earnings recovery. Credit Suisse believes that Coupang should start harvesting its traffic by leveraging larger subscribers. With the accumulated user data, it can ideally drive ad sales and competitiveness by ensuring the satisfaction of third-party merchants. With that, Credit Suisse has upgraded Coupang from a Neutral rating to a Buy rating.

Another company to watch would be come on daddy (NYSE:GDDY). Last week, the company announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire Dutch domain exchange platform Dan.com. This agreement will be concluded in the third quarter of this year. Following the acquisition, Dan’s employees will join GoDaddy’s Domains, Registrars and Investors team. Clearly, tech companies remain as busy as ever heading into the second half of the year. On that note, here are three more tech stocks for your watchlist today.

3 tech stocks to buy [Or Sell] This month of July 2022

Micron Technology Inc.

Starting today, we have Micron Technology, a technology company that manufactures computer memory and computer data storage products. This includes dynamic random access memory, flash memory, and USB drives. Additionally, its consumer products are marketed under the Crucial and Ballistix brands. It is also a leader in the industry as it continues to innovate to transform the way the world uses information. Last week, Micron released its third quarter financial statements for fiscal year 2022.

Diving, it reported revenue of $8.64 billion, a 16.4% year-over-year increase. GAAP net income for the quarter was $2.63 billion or $2.34 per diluted share. Additionally, the company ended the quarter with operating cash flow of $3.84 billion. Micron achieved record revenue in the third fiscal quarter thanks to the excellent execution of our teams in the areas of technology, product and manufacturing, said Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. Recently, the industry demand environment has weakened and we are taking steps to moderate our supply growth in fiscal year 2023. We are confident about long-term secular demand for memory and storage and are well positioned to deliver strong financial performance across cycles.

On June 21, 2022, the company also announced extensions to its integrated product portfolio and ecosystem partnerships. This will provide optimized solutions for complex memory and intelligent edge storage demand. To better bring its high-performance solutions to market, Micron is also adding partners to its Industrial Quotient (IQ) partner program. All things considered, are MU stocks worth investing in right now?

Apple Inc.

Following this, we have Apple, a consumer technology company that is one of the largest companies in the world by market capitalization. The company is also known for its range of high-end technology products such as iPhone and Macbook laptops. Plus, among other things, it has a subscription streaming service called Apple TV+.

Last week, JP Morgan (NYSE: JPM) Securities analyst Samik Chatterjee reiterated his overweight rating on Apple, saying he’s not worried about Apple’s prospects like others on Wall Street. The former has a December price target of $200 per share, $61 higher than its Friday close. Although Chatterjee notes that there are medium-term risks, he expects future revenue and earnings to be resilient. To top it off, the analyst also notes that better supply chain dynamics will overwhelm modest demand weakness and Apples warns of $4-8 billion in revenue during the latter. trimester.

On June 14, 2022, the company announced with Major League Soccer (MLS) that the Apple TV app will be the exclusive destination to watch every MLS match live from 2023. This partnership is a historic first for a major sports league. professional. , and will allow fans around the world to watch all MLS, League Cup and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches in one place. Notably, this will be done without any local broadcast cuts or the need for a traditional pay-TV package. Given all of this, should investors consider adding AAPL stocks to their portfolios?

Zscaler Inc.

At the top of the list today we have Z-scale, a cybersecurity company that protects its customers against cyberattacks and data loss. It does this in particular with its Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, securely connecting users, devices and applications anywhere. Impressively, the SSE-based Zero Trust Exchange spans over 150 data centers globally and is one of the largest online cloud security platforms in the world. On June 22, 2022, the company announced an extension of its relationship with Amazons (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Through this partnership, companies will consolidate and simplify security operations in the cloud while helping organizations advance their security architecture. This will ease the transition from inefficient legacy models to a modern Zero Trust approach. As the company stated in its press release, the two companies share a vision of delivering the highest quality security solutions to their customers and helping them navigate through the latest cloud security requirements. . Ultimately, the expanded relationship will provide organizations with simple yet powerful solutions built on and tightly integrated with AWS security, observability, and data protection services.

On the same day, it also announced its new Posture Control solution. The solution will provide organizations with a unified Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) functionality purpose-built to secure cloud workloads. After integration with the company’s Zero Trust Exchange, it will enable security teams to effectively prioritize and remediate risks in cloud-native applications earlier in the development lifecycle. As such, is ZS stock a buy for you?

