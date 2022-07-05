Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,028.86, up 167.50 points.) Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSX: WCP). Energy. Up 31 cents, or 3.5%, to $9.25 on 6.9 million shares. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD). Financial. Down 37 cents, or 0.4%, to $84.04 on 6.3 million shares. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSX:PSK), Energy. Up 15 cents, or 0.9%, to $16.36 on 4.6 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up 31 cents, or 5%, to $6.56 on 4.3 million shares. Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up 12 cents, or 4.8%, to $2.61 on 3.9 million shares. Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR). Materials. Up seven cents, or 15.6 percent, to 52 cents on 3.3 million shares. Companies in the news: Air Canada (TSX: AC). Up 19 cents or 1.2% to $16.23. Canadian airlines and airports took the top spots in flight delays over the July long weekend, more than almost any other in the world. Air Canada ranked first in delays on Saturday and Sunday, with two-thirds of its flights, 717 trips in total, landing late, according to tracking service FlightAware. At 67% on Sunday, it was more than 14 percentage points above the three carriers tied for second place, two of which are affiliated with Air Canada. Jazz Aviation, a Halifax-based company that provides regional service for Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge at a lower cost, saw 53 per cent of its flights delayed, putting it in second place alongside Greek regional carrier Olympic Air on Sunday. On Saturday, WestJet and its economy subsidiary Swoop placed third and fourth with 55%. On the airport front, Torontos Pearson claimed the No.2 spot on Sunday after 53% of departures were blocked, below only China’s main airport in Guangzhou. Pearson beat Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris and Frankfurt airport in Germany. Montreal airport ranked sixth on Sunday with 43% of takeoffs delayed, tied with London Heathrow, according to figures from FlightAware. FortisBC Energy Inc. (TSX:FTS). Down 16 cents to $60.69. FortisBC Energy Inc. announces that it will partner with Suncor Energy Inc. and Hazer Group Ltd. to build a hydrogen pilot project in Port Moody, British Columbia. The $11 million pilot project will also be supported by a CleanBC Industry Fund grant from provincial governments. The project will be located on the Suncors Burrard terminal site and will produce hydrogen from natural gas. The carbonaceous by-product produced will be stored as solid synthetic graphite that can be sold for manufacturing or industrial purposes. FortisBC says that if the pilot project reaches full commercial stage, it will produce up to 2,500 tonnes of hydrogen per year. It indicates that this volume of hydrogen could replace the equivalent annual natural gas consumption of approximately 3,300 homes in British Columbia. The project is currently in the engineering and design phase. FortisBC says a test prototype is expected to be built on site by the end of 2023. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSX: CET). Up to 16 cents or 32 percent to 66 cents. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. signed an agreement to purchase the directional drilling services business of Altitude Energy Partners LLC in a deal valued at approximately US$100 million in cash and stock with the goal of expanding its business in the United States. United. Altitude, a holding company of Black Bay Energy Capital LLC, has significant operations in Texas, primarily in the Permian Basin. As part of the deal, Cathedral says it will pay nearly $62.7 million in cash and issue about 67 million shares. The Calgary-based company said it plans to operate as Altitude in the United States, with Altitude's management team also leading Cathedrals' existing directional drilling business in the United States. Lee Harns, the current president and CEO of Altitude, will remain president of the business unit. The deal will also see JR Boyles, director and founder of Altitude, appointed to the board of directors of Cathedrals. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on July 4, 2022. 