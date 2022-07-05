Is it safer to withdraw your money from the stock market or to continue investing for now?

Bear markets are pivotal times that can completely alter long-term investment performance. Clearly, a stock market crash can wipe out years of diligent saving and wise investing in a matter of months. On the other hand, pulling out of the stock market now can prevent you from earning big returns when it recovers. There are a few factors to consider before you can determine which route is the safest.

The state of the stock market

By most people’s definitions, we are in a bear market. The S&P500 is down 20% since the start of the year, while the NASDAQ has fallen 30%. These types of declines are usually associated with stocks that have gone very cheap, but that’s not exactly the case right now.

Equity valuations were near all-time highs in 2021, so the recent downturn has simply knocked those valuations down in line with historically normal levels. The average S&P 500 dividend yield has still not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500’s forward PE ratio recently fell below 18. That’s slightly below the pre-pandemic level – which itself came at the end of one of the best decades in the world. history of the stock market.

The rise of high-growth, low-dividend tech stocks within major equity indices certainly plays a role in these metrics, but that doesn’t explain everything that’s going on. We can always conclude that stocks are not particularly cheap in all areas. They are simply no longer prohibitively expensive.

personal circumstances

This context is important. We cannot make general statements about whether the market is cheap or expensive today. We can make educated guesses about the future of the market, but it’s even harder to predict when valuations aren’t abnormally high or low.

This means that the safety of investing in stocks is highly dependent on your personal circumstances. Risk tolerance, investment time horizon, and financial goals all play an important role in determining the best course of action. Investors with short-term horizons and low tolerance for risk need to be much more cautious about short-term risks. Investors with high risk tolerance and long-term horizons should think very carefully about the long-term opportunity costs of not investing.

It’s probably a bad time for you to sell stocks

That said, it’s a horrible time to sell for the vast majority of investors. It’s easy to feel the sting of the last stock market crash, but taking money out of the market right now is just a reaction that comes too late.

Humans are prone to a common mistake that can really complicate investment analysis. We tend to look at recent trends and assume they will continue. In reality, circumstances have radically changed in the capital markets. Some of the forces that were present at the start of the 2022 stock market crash are much less powerful today.

The prospect of an interest rate hike by the Fed rippled through the market. Investors recognized the opportunities for higher returns and began to fear an economic downturn. After the aggressive Fed hike in June, the market actually rose, indicating that these fairly extreme monetary policy changes were fully reflected on Wall Street. Expectations have become more in line with reality. Falling stock valuations also removed fuel for selling. Huge amounts of growth investors who have piled into tech stocks over the past two years have since closed those positions when the party is over. There just isn’t as much room on the downside.

That’s a long way of saying that the market isn’t doomed to keep falling just because it’s had a tough six months. If you take money out of the market right now, you just lock in those losses. That’s not to say the market won’t fall further – it certainly could. A recession seems imminent, consumers are still feeling the effects of high inflation, and global supply chains are still recovering from the COVID-19 disruption. It’s hard to see a catalyst today that could push valuations higher, and corporate earnings could be weak in the coming quarters.

When should you consider withdrawing money from the market

The only people who should seriously consider selling are those with too much exposure to stocks. People nearing retirement should have a balanced portfolio of both stocks and bonds. This is also true for investors who have relatively short-term cash needs or personal risk aversion. If your investment allocation doesn’t match your personal situation, it might be a good idea to limit your volatility, even if it means blocking out some of your recent losses.

It is still not wise to completely abandon stocks in this extreme case. Stocks play a role in most portfolios until retirement; they just need to be properly balanced.