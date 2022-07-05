Where the experts say to put your money





Market volatility, inflation reaching new heights and the risk of recession are currently making life difficult for investors. “Over the next 10 years, the forces that led to the rapid outperformance of growth versus value are unlikely to repeat themselves,” Paul Danis, head of asset allocation at Brewin, told CNBC. Dolphin. “Bond yields have hit a structural low and relative valuations remain elevated. Regulators have become more focused on reining in the already very dominant mega-cap platform companies.” But there are pockets of opportunity, according to a number of market experts, particularly when it comes to investing for the longer term. Here, CNBC PRO asks them where to invest with a ten-year timeline. Where to invest For Susannah Streeter, senior investment and market analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, a 10-year investment horizon can allow investors to take on more risk. “One option is to invest in funds focused on small companies in emerging markets, for example, where there might be greater growth potential,” she told CNBC via email. However, she stressed the importance of diversification in terms of sectors and geographies, as well as taking into account potential political volatility and regulation in emerging markets. Vincent Mortier, group chief investment officer at asset manager Amundi, also said emerging markets could look attractive on this timeline. He noted that uncertainty regarding equities “remains elevated” and as such recommended considering different assets in which to invest. “We maintain our positive view on emerging markets. [emerging market] hard currency bonds due to their attractive valuations and exposure to commodity exporters,” he told CNBC via email. on the US dollar against the euro.” Amundi Europe’s largest asset manager, with $2.247 trillion under management favors the US over Europe and remains neutral on emerging markets, Mortier said, adding that investors could also look to “real assets” (or physical assets, such as real estate and commodities) as a way to fight inflation around the world. of Hargreaves Lansdown has flagged ESG (or environmental, social and governance factors) as another element to consider long-term growth in a responsible way,” she said. care Smith & Nephew Health as an example, which it says should benefit as hospitals catch up on operations delayed due to the pandemic. emic. “In particular, there should be significant potential for the group’s sports medicine and orthopedics businesses,” she said. Big Tech Despite the massive volatility in tech in recent months, big U.S. names are more likely to be able to weather longer-term inflation, according to Streeter, who picked Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet. “It’s partly because they have the resilience of big piles of money to fall back on, but also because of the power of attraction of their brand and the fact that their technology seeps into all aspects of our daily lives,” she told CNBC via email. Microsoft “makes software the world can’t live without,” Streeter added, and she also loves her gaming revenue as well as her cloud business. Read more ‘We see a clear role for alternatives’: Pros give advice on how to trade volatile market Goldman says buy these global stocks to play $900 billion of EV opportunities names one with 50% stake Tech rise the new value stocks? Here are the 10 cheapest names in the tech space However, Amundi’s Mortier issued a warning on Big Tech, noting that the performance of the five biggest companies has declined. “We believe this trend will continue in the years to come as the growth of the biggest companies matures, regulation increases and investors look elsewhere for returns,” he told CNBC via e-mail. -mail. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is down about 28% year-to-date. Contrary views When asked if he had any contrary views on where to invest, particularly over a 10-year period, Danis said the Chinese market is the one that Brewin Dolphin believes will provide “relatively important in the long run”. While the Chinese government has cracked down on tech giants, for example, by introducing anti-monopoly guidelines and focusing on “common prosperity”, Danis said this is “now fully reflected in valuations”. “The dominant market emotion toward China right now is fear. As Warren Buffett says, you want to be greedy when others are scared. There’s plenty of room for investors to warm up toward China. To stay an extremely innovative and entrepreneurial place. Productivity growth should remain relatively strong,” Danis added. What to ask your financial adviser “The question to ask an investment adviser is whether your investments are still a good fit for you, if your financial job or retirement situation has changed or if you have a new goal for your investments,” Streeter said. Investors should also think about their attitude to risk and consider whether their portfolio needs to be adjusted accordingly.” Rather than looking at a short-term performance of particular investments, it is important to look over a longer time horizon, ideally at least s 5 years, rather than getting caught up in the twists and turns of short-term performance. Investors should also ask themselves what the relative costs are of their investments,” she added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/07/05/10-year-investment-horizon-where-the-experts-say-to-put-your-money.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos