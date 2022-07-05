The secrets to finding affordable art for your home

If you don’t yet know what you like, start by doing some research, which can range from visiting the library to reading art magazines, to signing up for free newsletters about artists and events. emerging. Getty Images





Whether your budget is $100 or $1,000 or more, you can find art for your home that’s interesting and beautiful, say the pros. It starts with understanding what you love and what brings you joy. The best art collections have a real purpose and a real philosophy, says Adam Abdalla, the founder of Cultural Advisora New York-based consulting firm.

If you don’t know what you like yet, start by doing some research, which can include everything from visiting the library to reading art magazines, to checking out sites like Artsy and Artnet, which send out free newsletters about emerging artists and events. But perhaps the easiest way to start is through social media. Indeed, Pato Paez, the founder of The committee project, an art consultancy group that organizes collaborations between artists and brands, says it is increasingly turning to Instagram to discover new artists. Instagram is so much more democratic than anything in the art world, says Lucas Michael, a New York-based artist who sells work on Instagram.

For his part, Paez says you can contact an artist directly. First determine your budget, then ask the artist if he will sell you a work in this price range. More often than not, they’ll accept, says Paez, who notes that only three artists in his long career have ever turned down his offers.

So where can you buy cool, budget-friendly art? Here’s what the pros told us.

For high quality limited edition prints

Named after the Tappan Hall Fine Arts Library at the University of Michigan, where the two founders studied together, tapan offers a selection of original artwork and limited edition prints starting at $50. The site helps guide new buyers with collections curated by design experts, including interior designer Kara Mann and Queer Eye host Bobby Berk. Most prints are limited edition and sometimes even hand embellished or signed by the artist.

Other places you can buy high quality prints, including photographic prints and editions, include Space and THE Collection.

Other great sites include artsywhich features thousands of high-quality artworks from leading galleries, many under $1,000; Surprise Art, which was founded in 2011 and features emerging artists; and 20×200which was founded in 2007, and was one of the first sites to bring affordable art to a large collector base.

For art that also gives back

art for change produces prints of emerging art stars and donates a portion of the proceeds to non-profit organizations that positively impact the world, such as City Harvest and Innocence Project. Founder Jeanne Masel works closely with galleries to identify up-and-coming artists and offers signed editions of their works starting at $300.

For a wide variety of choices

It can seem daunting to walk into a gallery, especially if you know you don’t have a lot of money to spend. One way to interact directly with gallery owners, notes Masel, is to attend art fairs, where gallery owners expect and want to engage with a wide range of people. There are even art fairs dedicated specifically to selling affordable art in particular, the Affordable Art Fair, the Outsider Art Fair, the SPRING/BREAK Art Exhibition and the New alliance of art dealers (NADA), which specifically features emerging artists. Due to the popularity of the format, there are now art fairs in almost every state. To find an art fair in your area, visit this site.

For art that also supports your local community

Elisa Smilovitz, a freelance publicist and consultant, notes that she often discovers artists wandering around her neighborhood in Brooklyn. Sometimes arts organizations hold fundraisers that include sidewalk sales. Other times, she comes across open studios housed in a single building. To discover the arts organizations in your neighborhood, visit the National Foundation for the Arts websitewhich has ties to arts organizations in each region.

Another great way to find affordable art is to subscribe to newsletters from nonprofits that you support or that are based in your hometown. Often, to raise funds, these organizations release limited edition prints to raise money for projects. Smilovitz, for example, recently received a $150 print from his favorite photographer, Alec Soth, which he donated to a fundraiser for NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst staff during the pandemic.