PSEi achieves gains despite overseas sales





MANILA, Philippines — The stock market opened the week on a positive note with the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange Composite Index (PSEi) closing up 18.27 points, or 0.29%, at 6,183.62. The broader All Shares index rose 8.34 points or 0.25% to close at 3,348.46. AB Capital Securities said the PSE index continued its modest recovery yesterday even as foreign capital outflows continued as concerns over rising inflation and a weak peso persisted. Foreigners were net sellers yesterday with net outflows amounting to P613.26 million. Sector gauges were mixed, with financials, holdings and industrial counters closing in positive territory while mining and oil, real estate and services ended in the red. Total turnover in value was slim at 3.8 billion pesos. Market breadth was negative with 111 losers versus 69 winners, while 50 issues were unchanged. Active shares were led by telecommunications giant PLDT which closed at P1,729 per share, up 3.53%; followed by Converge ICT which rose 5.01% to reach 22 pesos per share; BDO which ended at 115.50 pesos per share, up 3.30%; SM Prime Holdings, which fell 0.69% to close at 36.05 pesos per share; SM Investments Corp. which closed at P800 per share and Ayala Land Inc which fell 1.15% to close at P25.70 per share. Newly listed CTS Global said that as part of its post-IPO expansion, the company will venture into the Indonesian stock market with an initial disbursement of funds into Bank Central Asia (BCA) Indonesia. This is one of CTS Global’s strategies to achieve its long-term goal of earning more revenue from global trade. For the first quarter of 2022, 43% of total proprietary trading revenue came from global markets. “CTS’ long-term goal is to derive 75% of its revenue from global markets. We have world-class traders who are more than capable and now that we have capital in our arsenal, it’s time to expand into markets like Indonesia,” said Lawrence Lee, CEO of CTS Global.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.philstar.com/business/2022/07/05/2193019/psei-ekes-out-gains-despite-foreign-selling The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos