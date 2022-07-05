Let’s spare a few words for ‘Silent Cal’ Coolidge on July 4, his 150th birthday

A woman sitting next to President Calvin Coolidge at a dinner party once told him she had bet she could get him to say more than two words.

You lose, replied Coolidge, who served as president from 1923 to 1929.

During a recital at the White House, a nervous opera singer collapsed during a performance in front of Coolidge. Someone asked him what he thought of the performance of the singers. I totally agree, he said.

Coolidge was so taciturn that he was known as Silent Cal.

Three American presidents, all founding fathers, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe died on July 4.

Only one was born on July 4.

Calvin Coolidge was born in Plymouth Notch, Vermont 150 years ago on July 4, 1872. He died in January 1933.

Getting to Know Coolidge

Fireworks rarely followed Coolidge during his political career.

Coolidge was bald, 5ft 9in with a slight build, and he could walk into an empty room and blend into the room. He rarely smiled or changed his expression. Alice Roosevelt Longworth, the daughter of President Theodore Roosevelt, described Coolidges’ sour expression saying he looked like he had been weaned on a pickle.

Such a description would not have offended Coolidge. I think the American public wants a solemn ass as president, he said, and I think I’ll follow them.

Best known for a laugh or two

The 30th president remains a footnote in the history of American presidents. Coolidge was preceded in the White House by Warren Harding, whose administration was one of the most corrupt in US history. Coolidge was replaced by Herbert Hoover, who was in office when the country fell into the throes of the Great Depression, which began with the stock market crash in October 1929, several months after Hoover took office.

Coolidge is probably best known for his contributions to books of political humor. I included it in a 2020 book I edited, The Art of the Political Putdown: The Greatest Comebacks, Ripostes, and Retorts in History.

Coolidge, a Republican who believed in small government, low taxes, morality, thrift, and tradition, rose quickly but quietly in Massachusetts politics, where he became president of the Senate of the United States. State in 1914. While serving in that capacity, two senators engaged in a bitter exchange of words in which one told the other to go to hell. The recipient of the remark demanded that Coolidge take his side. I consulted the law, senator, Coolidge told him, and you don’t have to go.

Coolidge was elected governor of Massachusetts in 1919. He quickly gained a national reputation for being decisive by dismissing striking police officers in Boston and ordering the state militia to restore calm to the city after the strike ended. rendered its inhabitants vulnerable to violent mobs in September 1919.

Warren Harding, the Republican presidential candidate in 1920, chose Coolidge as his running mate. Harding and Coolidge won the election. Coolidge then became president upon Harding’s death in 1923.

Early in his term, in December 1923, Coolidge addressed Congress and pressed for isolation in American foreign policy and tax cuts. He believed in small government and also took advantage of the country’s strong economic position in the early 1920s. This helped his popularity rise and he received over 54% of the popular vote in the 1924 election.

A genius of inactivity

If it was Coolidge’s decisive action that brought him national attention, it was his inaction as president that defined his presidency and won him the admiration of political conservatives.

Columnist Walter Lippmann wrote this about Coolidge in 1926: Mr. Coolidge’s genius for inactivity is developed to a very high point. It’s a dark, determined, alert inactivity that constantly occupies Mr. Coolidge.

Historians, however, praise Coolidge for presiding over low inflation, low unemployment, and budget surpluses in each year of his presidency. He kept the peace in the country and restored confidence in the government after the scandalous years of Harding.

But being president and taking daily naps apparently gave Coolidge plenty of free time.

Coolidge would have liked to push the panic buttons in the Oval Office, and when Secret Service agents rushed into the office to see what was wrong, he was in hiding.

Coolidge decided not to run for office in 1928. When reporters asked him why, he responded with characteristic conciseness. Because there is no chance of advancement, he says.

Had Coolidge been re-elected, he would have suffered Hoovers’ fate of being president during the Depression. His political timing was as good as his comedic timing.

Social critic H. L. Mencken once speculated on how Coolidge might have reacted to the crashing stock market and collapsing national economy.

He reportedly responded to bad times exactly as he responded to good ones, that is, by lowering the blinds, stretching his legs on his desk, and dozing off on lazy afternoons, Mencken wrote. And yet the iconoclast Mencken had this reluctant praise for Coolidge. There were no chills while he reigned, but there were no headaches either. He had no ideas, and he was no nuisance.

When American writer Dorothy Parker, who like Coolidge could say a lot with few words, learned that the former president had died in 1933, she replied: How could they tell?

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license.