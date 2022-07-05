FAX Capital Corp. concludes a privatization transaction

NOT FOR BROADCASTING IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISTRIBUTING TO US NEWS SERVICES

TORONTO, July 04 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FAX Capital Corp. (TSX: FXC) (the Company) is pleased to announce that, pursuant to the previously announced plan of arrangement under Canada Business Corporations Act (the Arrangement), Fax Investments Inc. (Fax Investments), acting through a wholly-owned acquisition company, indirectly acquired all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares of the Company (Subordinate Voting Shares), other than subordinate voting shares already held by Fax Investments or Blair Driscoll, effective today for a price of $5.18 in cash per subordinate voting share. A detailed description of the arrangement, which was approved by the company’s shareholders at its annual general and special meeting on June 24, 2022, is set out in the company’s management information circular dated May 25, 2022. , which is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Consideration for the Subordinate Voting Shares purchased will be sent to former holders of Subordinate Voting Shares as soon as reasonably practicable after the date hereof (or, in the case of Registered Shareholders, as soon as reasonably practicable after a letter form duly completed and signed is received by the custodian with the share certificates and/or the notices of registration in pure registered form (DRS advice) representing the subordinate voting shares they previously held).

Registered holders of Subordinate Voting Shares may submit their share certificates or DRS notices together with a duly completed Letter of Transmittal in order to receive the cash consideration under the Arrangement. The Letter of Transmittal has been filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. Shareholders of the Corporation who hold their Subordinate Voting Shares through a broker are not required to submit a Letter of Transmittal. Such shareholders should receive the cash consideration through their brokerage account and should contact their broker with any questions.

Following the transaction, the subordinate voting shares will be voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange. In addition, Fax Investments intends to cause the Company to submit an application to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws and to otherwise terminate the Company’s public reporting requirements. .

About FAX Capital Corp.

The Company is an investment holding company whose business objective is to maximize its intrinsic value per share over the long term by seeking superior investment returns commensurate with reasonable risk. The Company intends to invest in equity, debt and/or hybrid securities of high quality companies. The Company initially intends to invest in approximately 10 to 15 high quality small capitalization public and private companies located primarily in Canada and, to a lesser extent, the United States. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.faxcapitalcorp.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information or statements (FSL) are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans for the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on this information may not be appropriate for other purposes. FLS contained or referred to in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s plans to delist its subordinate voting shares, to seek to cease to be a reporting issuer under the applicable Canadian securities laws and otherwise terminate its public offering. reporting requirements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these FLSs are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the FLSs as the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

The FLS are based on a number of factors and assumptions which were used in developing these statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect, including assumptions regarding obtaining required regulatory approvals and the ability of the Company to delist its subordinate voting shares. , cease to be a reporting issuer and otherwise terminate its public disclosure obligations. Accordingly, investors and others are cautioned not to place undue reliance on FLS.

The risks and uncertainties inherent in the nature of the Arrangement and the process of voluntary delisting of the Subordinate Voting Shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange and ceasing to be a reporting issuer that could cause actual results to differ materially of those described in such FLS include: but are not limited to, the Company’s failure to obtain the required regulatory approvals to delist its subordinate voting shares, cease to be a reporting issuer or otherwise terminate its public reporting obligations; the Company’s inability to obtain such approvals on a timely basis; the possibility of adverse reactions or changes in business relationships resulting from the completion of the arrangement; the possibility of litigation relating to the arrangement; credit, market, currency, operational, liquidity and funding risks generally and specifically related to the Arrangement; significant arrangement costs or unknown liabilities; failure to realize the expected benefits of the arrangement; and general economic conditions; as well as the identified risk factors included in the Company’s public disclosure, including the Annual Information Form dated March 29, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the company’s website at www.faxcapitalcorp.com. The FLS in this press release reflect the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, judgments and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to change without notice. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on the FLS contained in this press release.

Any FLS is effective only as of the date it is made and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The FLS contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this disclaimer. For additional information about the Company, please review the Company’s continuous disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com.

