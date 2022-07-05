OTC Markets Group hosts the app

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), regulated market operator for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API; OTCQX: APAAF), a Canadian company currently delineating high-quality critical rare earth elements at Alces Lake, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. switched to OTCQX from the OTCQB venture market.
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. starts trading today on OTCQX under the symbol APAAF. U.S. investors can find current financial information and real-time Tier 2 quotes for the company at www.otcmarkets.com.
The OTCQX market is designed for established, investor-focused US and international businesses. To be eligible for the OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practices in corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. The transition to the OTCQX market from the OTCQB market marks an important step for companies, allowing them to demonstrate their qualifications and gain visibility with American investors.
About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.
Appia is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE:API), the OTCQX (APAAF, finance) and in Germany. The company is currently outlining critical high-grade rare earth elements at Alces Lake, just northwest of Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin, and exploring several highly prospective uranium prospects over more than 600 square km in the same area. . The Company also owns a 100% interest in 31,000 acres, including rare earth element and uranium deposits on five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake camp in Ontario, which has historically produced more than 300 million pounds of uranium oxide and is the only Canadian camp that has had significant production of rare earth elements (Yttrium). The deposits are largely unconstrained along strike and down dip.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for the trading of 12,000 US and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX Cheapest, OTCQB Venture Market and Rose Market open.
Our OTC link Alternative Trading Systems (ATS) provide essential market infrastructure that brokers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model provides companies with more efficient access to US capital markets.
OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, Member SIPC.
To learn more about how we are creating better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

