NIST Announces First Four Quantum-Resistant Cryptographic Algorithms

The first four algorithms announced by NIST for post-quantum cryptography are based on structured networks and hash functions, two families of mathematical problems that could withstand the onslaught of a quantum computer. Credit: N. Hanacek/NIST

GAITHERSBURG, Md. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has chosen the first group of encryption tools designed to withstand the onslaught of a future quantum computer, which could potentially break the security used to protect privacy in the digital systems we rely on every day, such as online banking and email software. The four selected encryption algorithms will be part of NIST’s Post-Quantum Cryptographic Standard, which is expected to be finalized in about two years.

Today’s announcement is an important step in securing our sensitive data from the possibility of future quantum computer cyberattacks, Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo said. Thanks to NIST’s expertise and commitment to advanced technologies, we are able to take the necessary steps to secure electronic information so that American companies can continue to innovate while maintaining the trust of their customers.

The announcement follows a six-year effort run by NIST, which in 2016 called on cryptographers around the world to design and then verify encryption methods that can withstand an attack from a future quantum computer more powerful than the relatively limited machines available today. The selection constitutes the beginning of the final of the agencies post-quantum cryptography standardization project.

NIST is constantly looking ahead to anticipate the needs of American industry and society as a whole, and when built, quantum computers powerful enough to break current encryption will pose a serious threat to our security systems. information, said the Under Secretary of Commerce. for Standards and Technology and Director of NIST Laurie E. Locascio. Our post-quantum cryptography program has drawn on the best minds in cryptography in the world to produce this first group of quantum-resistant algorithms that will lead to a standard and dramatically increase the security of our digital information.

Four additional algorithms are under consideration for inclusion in the standard, and NIST plans to announce the finalists in this round at a later date. NIST announces its choices in two stages due to the need for a robust variety of defense tools. As cryptographers have recognized since the beginning of NIST’s efforts, there are different systems and tasks that use encryption, and a useful standard would offer solutions designed for different situations, use varied approaches to encryption, and offer more an algorithm for each use case in the event that one is vulnerable.

Our post-quantum cryptography program has harnessed the best minds in cryptography around the world to produce this first group of quantum-resistant algorithms that will lead to a standard and dramatically increase the security of our digital information. Laurie E. Locascio, Director of NIST

Encryption uses math to protect sensitive electronic information, including the secure websites we browse and the emails we send. Largely used public key encryption systemswhich are based on mathematical problems that even the fastest conventional computers find insoluble, ensure that these websites and messages are inaccessible to unwanted third parties.

However, a sufficiently capable quantum computer, which would be based on a different technology than the conventional computers we have today, could solve these mathematical problems quickly, beating encryption systems. To counter this threat, the four quantum-resistant algorithms rely on mathematical problems that conventional and quantum computers are expected to struggle to solve, thus defending privacy now and in the future.

The algorithms are designed for two main tasks for which encryption is typically used: general encryption, used to protect information exchanged over a public network; and digital signatures, used for identity authentication. The four algorithms were created by collaborating experts in several countries and institutions.

For general encryption, used when we access secure websites, NIST has selected the CRYSTALS-Kyberalgorithm. Among its advantages are relatively small encryption keys that two parties can exchange easily, as well as its speed of operation.

For digital signatures, often used when one needs to verify identities during a digital transaction or to sign a document remotely, the NIST has selected the three algorithms CRYSTALS-Dilithium, FALCON and SPHINCS+ (read like Sphincs more). Reviewers have noted the high efficiency of the first two, and NIST recommends CRYSTALS-Dilithium as the primary algorithm, with FALCON for applications requiring smaller signatures than Dilithium can provide. The third, SPHINCS+, is a little bigger and slower than the other two, but it’s valuable as a backup for one main reason: it’s based on a different mathematical approach than the other three NIST selections.

Three of the selected algorithms are based on a family of mathematical problems called structured lattices, while SPHINCS+ uses hash functions. The four additional algorithms still under investigation are designed for general encryption and do not use structured networks or hash functions in their approaches.

While the standard is under development, NIST encourages security experts to explore the new algorithms and consider how their applications will use them, but not yet integrate them into their systems, as the algorithms may change slightly. before finalizing the standard.

To prepare, users can inventory their systems for applications that use public-key cryptography, which will need to be replaced before cryptographically relevant quantum computers emerge. They can also alert their IT departments and suppliers to the upcoming change. To get involved in developing guidance for migrating to post-quantum cryptography, see NIST National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence Project Page.

All algorithms are available on the NIST website.