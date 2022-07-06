Dealing With Cardboard Waste Is an Unavoidable Part of Doing Business 

A couple of years back, no attention was given to the environmental aspect of doing business. Regulations (if any) were aimed at large-scale industries which threatened the planet. But now it’s a completely different story. People value products and services that are safe for the environment. These individuals want truth and facts that are measurable. As consumers become more aware of environmental changes, they expect corporations to adapt too. More and more businesses are turning to sustainable cardboard packaging. It can be used for a variety of goods and products. For brands, it’s never been easier to reduce their carbon footprint.

Cardboard will ultimately cause plastic packaging to become history. If your business creates a considerable amount of cardboard waste, the last thing you should do is throw it in the trash. Cardboard recycling is a perfect fit for the circular economy. Plus, it’s a good business practice. If you produce large volumes of cardboard waste, such as boxes or flattened cardboard, deal with it correctly. The process is so simple that you won’t believe your mind.

Most Forms of Cardboard Are Recyclable

Cardboard is one of the most commonly used materials. Regardless of what kind of business you’re operating, you’ll most likely produce cardboard waste. Most types of cardboard are recyclable. Examples include but aren’t limited to boxes (e.g., pizza boxes), plates, and paper rolls. Contaminated cardboard doesn’t preserve the most useful characteristics of the material. If the cardboard is dry and clean, it can be placed in the recycling bin. Wet and greasy cardboard isn’t accepted by recycling facilities. The coverings found on cardboard packaging cause problems with recycling. Even if the cardboard itself is recyclable, it’ll be rejected if it’s plastic-coated, for instance.

In the European Union, the rate of paper and cardboard recycling has been at or above 80 percent for the last 14 years. The EU wants to achieve a circular economy by 2050, which will reduce pressure on natural resources and create sustainable jobs. Even if meeting the target is demanding, most countries have embraced the change. Europe is greener as compared to the US, despite Americans’ passionate revolution to be green. There’s pressure to behave in an environmentally responsible manner, in Belgium, for example, so the behavior is part of the social contract. The emphasis is on general welfare, by combining human and nature.

So, What’s The Best Way to Deal with Your Cardboard Waste?

There are two ways of approaching the problem: you can drop off the cardboard waste yourself or schedule a pick-up. When you recycle with a waste management company, you have a guarantee the cardboard is handled in an environmentally safe manner. You can leave tape, labels, and other items on the cardboard; they’ll be removed at the recycling facility. If you’d like to sell the material, it’s a good idea to sort the cardboard. An industrial weighing instrument will let you know how much the waste weighs. Above all, recycling cardboard waste helps save trees. For every 1 ton of virgin cardboard, 3 tons of wood are used.

Store The Cardboard in A Holding Area

Depending on the size of your business, you can store the cardboard waste in a warehouse or back room. You shouldn’t store cardboard waste in an area prone to leaking and spills. Moisture and humidity are the worst enemies of cardboard. If you have the time, remove metal staples or adhesive tape. This will make the cardboard more valuable, as it requires fewer treatments. Check the cardboard every now and then to make sure it’s in good condition. This way, you’ll spot storage issues, if any. Make sure the cardboard isn’t infested with bugs, as cardboard can harbour termites, silverfish, and cockroaches.

You’ll Benefit from Installing a Cardboard Baler

Some waste management companies want the cardboard to be flattened before collection. If you have a large amount of waste on your hands, think about investing in a baler. It can decrease costs and increase the amount of waste diverted from the landfills. The baler will compress the cardboard, so it’ll be as compact as possible. Cardboard is a voluminous waste type, meaning that you’ll need more than one bin (or a very large one). You can save a great deal of space by using a baler for cardboard waste. Also, you don’t have to pay for collections every week.

Arrange For Business Waste Collection

As opposed to household waste and council tax, waste collection isn’t included in business rates. Commercial waste collection prices depend on the containers used and, above all, the frequency of collection. By recycling your cardboard waste, you can save some money. All pieces of cardboard that you’re not able to use for any reason should be sent to a local recycling facility. Customers with regular volumes measured in tons are eligible for a rebate and even a free collection.

How To Choose The Right Recycling Partner For Your Business

Take into account the licences and credentials of your prospective recycling partner. Anyone who collects cardboard waste from your business needs to have some sort of licence, which should be issued only if certain environmental conditions are met . Some recycling companies only handle cardboard waste, while others have broader recycling capabilities. Determine if the capabilities of the waste collection service address your needs. Also, make sure it has a focus on sustainability and environmental performance. If you need help in figuring out how cardboard waste levels can be reduced, the company should be of assistance.

It’s strongly recommended to not choose a waste collection service with violations against it. Some firms illegally profit from the market and, in rare cases, pollute. Breaking the rules that are set in place leads to hefty fines. Choose a responsible company to work with. You have a legal and ethical duty to ensure the custodian of your cardboard waste is committed to handling it in an environmentally safe manner. Check out the company’s reviews and word-of-mouth reputation. This will give you an idea of who you’re dealing with.