Apply by June 30 for a chance at a $25,000 grant

From growth to inventory, equipment, employee retention, technical assistance and more, this week’s grants seek to provide the funds that will help small businesses overcome these challenges. So if you need to solve any of these problems or others, look for grants that have been established for those particular problems. Take a look at the list of grants available in the US this week

This private Titos Handmade Vodka small business grant provides $25,000 to entrepreneurs who share the value of business in courage, love, kindness, family, meaning and purpose. All you need to qualify is to own a US-based small business and be at least 21 years old. The deadline is June 30, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET.

A range of grants provide assistance ranging from operational needs, rent, economic and employee losses, to technical support in cities and states across the country. Grants are awarded between $1,000 and $50,000, so be sure to apply as soon as possible.

Additionally, NASA has provided $50 million in funding to hundreds of small businesses. Whether it’s NASA or another government agency, be sure to always keep an eye out for these types of announcements. The US federal government has a mandate to award multi-billion dollar contracts to small businesses. It also includes funding to solve specific problems.

Small Business News Roundup June 10, 2022

IRS raises 2022 standard mileage deduction rate as gas prices soar

The seemingly endless rise in gasoline prices in the United States caused the IRS on Thursday to increase its standard mileage deduction rate for 2022. The increase announced today will be effective from July 1 until the end of 2022. The new rate is 62.5. cents per mile for the commercial use of an automobile. That’s 4 cents more than the 58.5 cents the IRS is refunding through June.

TikTok launches live subscription feature for select creators

TikTok recently introduced a new LIVE subscription feature that allows users to show their appreciation for their favorite LIVE creators. TikTok launches live subscription feature for select creators The monthly subscription was originally launched in May and available to invite-only creators, but will become available globally in the coming months.

Job Creators Quest grant offering $100,000 to small businesses

There are only a few days left to apply for a Job Creators Quest scholarship in the states of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Job Creators Quest Grant Offering $100,000 to Small Businesses A total of $100,000 in grants is to be shared among 30 small businesses via cash rewards of between $1,500 and $10,000.

Social Media Ads Drive Small Business Sales, But Not All Ads Work

A recent consumer study confirmed that advertisements influence their purchasing decisions, although not all types of advertisements are successful. Social Media Ads Boost Small Business Sales

Is the new floating Taco Bell the fast food franchise of the future?

Fast food chain Taco Bell has opened its first restaurant Defy. The new digital restaurant with drive-thru prioritizes ordering through an app. The two-story Taco Bell Defy restaurant concept opened in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota on June 7.

Monique Johnson on virtual events to grow your business

Since the pandemic, virtual events have evolved and really taken off. As such, they bring benefits that can be used as a business to level the playing field with big players. In the Virtual Events to Build Your Business episode, Monique Johnson, Founder of LIVE Video Lab and The MOV

These states have the best broadband coverage

A recent data analysis found Rhode Island to be the state with the best broadband coverage in the United States thanks to affordable costs combined with high speeds and wide coverage. These States Have the Best Broadband Coverage The Policy Advisor study ranked states based on the cost of broadband as well as available coverage and average download speeds.

Can Hollywood compete with Netflix?

In 2013, Netflix broke the TV broadcast format by airing all House of Cards episodes at once instead of one episode per week. Especially in the past few years, Netflix has become a staple in so many people’s lives as we have been watching a lot of streaming shows during the COVID pandemic.

New study finds this state has the most family businesses

A new study analyzing data from the U.S. Census Bureaus’ Annual Business Survey has identified the states and metropolises with the highest proportion of family-owned businesses. Which state has the most family businesses? The study was conducted by OnDeck with the data analyzed including companies run by spouses.

11 Best Business Podcasts For Professionals (And Why They’re Worth Listening To)

For years, podcasts have provided high-quality content to businesspeople around the world. Whether you’re looking for business advice, inspirational commentary, personal stories, or industry updates, there’s a podcast to suit your needs.

Rising costs leading to lunch inflation

The recent lunchflation trend has been confirmed by new research undertaken by payment provider Square. Rising Costs Cause Lunchflation The trend is causing problems for restaurateurs forced to raise prices to cover rising costs.

