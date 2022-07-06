



Search for you (FRY), a Memphis-based group of research enthusiasts explore the latest technological advancements. RFY announced the publication of a groundbreaking study by author and software engineer Ambar Prajapati on the integration of the Advanced Message Queuing Protocol (AMQP) with the protocol-based framework Negative ACKnowledgedgment (NACK) Oriented Reliable Multicast (NORM) . The new study describes a key mechanism for streaming dynamic content from AMQP-compliant systems, to NORM multicast senders, to a large group of recipients over an IP network. The study also marks the first time the breakthrough has been covered in the form of historical and scientific literature. AMQP-based messaging revolutionized the field of integration, as the protocol enabled messaging pipelines between non-compliant distributed systems. Binary messages encoded using AMQP are transported among compliant processes through the AMQP broker, router, and client systems. Reliable multicasting has also had a transformative impact, in this case on the transmission of data for simultaneous recipients over the generic IP multicast framework. This is particularly the case with the Negative ACKnowledgment (NORM) Oriented Reliable Multicast (NORM) transport protocol, which enabled end-to-end bulk data transport with greater efficiency using forward error correction and selective NACK in reliable data transmission. Prajapati has conducted extensive research on a merger of AMQP-NORM protocols, but was unable to locate any work or studies discussing the integration. He then focused his efforts on developing a mechanism that, for the first time, integrates messaging with multicast to create continuous data flow pipelines between AMQP and NORM systems. He demonstrated their integration using popular open implementations of both protocols, RabbitMQ and NORM API, from the US Naval Research Laboratory. The mechanism is generic and applies to networks seeking combined AMQP-NORM capabilities. Potential use cases for fusion include building high-performance IP networks that stream continuous or persistent data to large numbers (even thousands) of concurrent recipients, mobile or wireless endpoints, etc., at from built-in high-speed messaging pipelines. Prajapati’s study titled – Reliable multicast of dynamic content streams from AMQP to NORM-based systems was presented at the 12th Annual IEEE Computational Communication Workshop and Conference (CCWC), where researchers from 42 countries met virtually in January 2022 in Las Vegas, USA. The study is now available online at https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9720777 As a thought leader with more than two decades of experience in developing and executing engineering solutions for global enterprises across multiple industrial fields in the United States and India, Prajapati has propelled research into state-of-the-art messaging, multicast, sensor and artificial intelligence technologies. Much of his work is published in reputable publications such as IEEE Xplore and Elsevier. Prajapati won gold in multiple categories for his engineering prowess at the world’s first Globee Awards 2020. He was featured for his startup in Asia’s best-selling franchise magazine – The franchise world and his business was ranked among the best small businesses in India, where E&Y was the process advisor. Prajapati has also led major government projects in India, such as providing digitized ration cards to over 2 million Indian households, enabling them to purchase subsidized food grains from India’s digitally transparent public distribution system and bring a digital provident fund – a government-managed retirement savings scheme to thousands of employees at a division of Indian Railways. Prajapati holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Vikram University and a master’s degree in engineering from the University of Memphis. He is an active member of the Tau Beta Pi, SME and IEEE associations. Its industry certifications include Microsoft, Penn State, Indian Quality Council and National Mumbai Stock Exchange. As a gifted scholar, Prajapati was personally praised by the Prime Minister of India for his academic excellence during his school years. About the search for you What is new can be used to improve our lives. Search for you explores new ideas, discoveries, inventions, case studies, reviews and opinions useful for humanity. Contact The Web: www.research-for-you.com

