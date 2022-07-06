Bubs Australia plans to raise A$63m as US business grows – Update





By Stuart Condie SYDNEY – Bubs Australia Ltd. plans to raise A$63 million ($43.2 million) to support its growth initiatives, including in the United States, where the infant formula maker secured a series of supply deals in the middle of the shortage of infant formula in the country. Bubs said Tuesday it plans to issue about 121.2 million new shares. It aims to raise A$32.4 million through a placement with institutional investors and A$30.6 million through an accelerated right offering, issuing shares on a 1:10.42 pro rata basis. Proceeds will cover costs, including marketing and employment in the United States, where Bubs has entered into agreements with resellers including Walmart Inc. Bubs also aims to build inventory and build a second canning line at high speed, tripling the capacity of its plant in Deloraine, Tasmania. Chief Executive Kirsty Carr said the US infant formula shortage has accelerated Bubs’ existing growth plans in the country. “Recent events have accelerated the United States by at least 18 months, and this should now be a major driver of revenue and earnings,” Ms. Carr said. Bubs said it expects gross revenue of over A$100m for the 12 months to June 2022, generating over A$2.4m of underlying profit before interest, tax , depreciation and profit. It reported gross revenue of A$46.8 million in the previous financial year. Write to Stuart Condie at [email protected]

