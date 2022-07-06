Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) rating downgraded to underperforming at BMO Capital Markets

Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS – Get a rating) was downgraded by equity researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market performance” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note released Wednesday to investors, Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UHS. Credit Suisse Group cut its price target on Universal Health Services shares from $156.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a Friday, July 1 research report . Stephens cut his target price on Universal Health Services stock to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a Friday, April 29 research report. SVB Leerink cut its price target on Universal Health Services stock from $132.00 to $108.00 and set a “market performance” rating on the stock in a Thursday, June 30 research report . Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced its target price on Universal Health Services shares from $149.00 to $130.00 in a Wednesday, April 27 research report. Five analysts gave the stock a sell rating, four issued a hold rating and six gave the company a buy rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

UHS opened at $104.90 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week minimum of $98.89 and a fifty-two week maximum of $165.00. The company has a debt ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty-day moving average of $116.95 and a two-hundred-day moving average of $131.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS – Get a rating) last released its results on Monday, April 25. The healthcare provider reported EPS of $2.15 for the quarter, missing analyst consensus estimates of $2.47 per ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company posted revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, versus $3.24 billion expected by analysts. During the same period of the previous year, the company achieved EPS of $2.44. The company’s revenue for the quarter increased 9.3% year over year. On average, stock research analysts expect Universal Health Services to post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently increased or reduced their stake in UHS. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services shares by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the healthcare provider worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 89.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,329 shares of the healthcare provider worth $876,000 after buying 2,980 additional shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,814 shares of the health service provider worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds hold 89.41% of the company’s shares.

Universal Health Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals and ambulatory and behavioral health care facilities. The Company operates through the Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialized surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatrics, pharmacy and/or behavioral health.

