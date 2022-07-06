Business
ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, encourages Wells Fargo & Company investors with losses over $100,000 to find a lawyer before an important deadline in the securities class action lawsuit
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) securities between February 24, 2021 and June 9 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Course Period”). If you wish to act as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 29, 2022.
SO WHAT: If you purchased Wells Fargo securities during the Class Period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of disbursements or fees through a contingency fee arrangement.
WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Wells Fargo class action lawsuit, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=7261 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for class action information. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to act as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 29, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of the other class members to direct the litigation.
WHY THE ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified attorneys with proven track records in leadership roles. Often, companies issuing reviews do not have comparable experience, resources, or significant peer recognition. Be wise in choosing lawyers. Rosen Law Firm represents investors worldwide, focusing its practice on securities class action and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has reached the largest securities class action settlement against a Chinese company. Rosen Law Firm was ranked #1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for the number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has ranked in the top 4 every year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of million dollars for investors. In 2019 alone, the company secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.
CASE DETAILS: According to the lawsuit, the defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wells Fargo misrepresented its commitment to diversity in the workplace of the society ; (2) Wells Fargo conducted fake job interviews to meet its diverse search requirement; (3) the foregoing conduct has subjected Wells Fargo to increased risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, including criminal charges; (4) any of the foregoing, when disclosed, was likely to adversely impact Wells Fargo’s reputation; and (5) therefore, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all material times. When the real details entered the market, the lawsuit claims investors suffered damages.
No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by an attorney unless you retain one. You can choose the lawyer of your choice. You can also remain an absent party member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to participate in any potential future recovery does not depend on their status as lead plaintiff.
