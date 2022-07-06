Trillerverz and SeaChange Agre – GuruFocus.com

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trillerverz, the AI-powered outdoor garden platform for creators and SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC), (SeaChange or the Company), a leading provider of video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms and the emerging development of FAST (free ad-supported streaming television services), have agreed to a mutual agreement to terminate their proposed merger which was executed on December 22, 2021 (the “Merger Agreement”).

The parties have mutually agreed to terminate the Merger Agreement today, as it is no longer possible to complete the merger before its termination date of June 30, 2022. The parties have also decided not to request an extension of the Merger Agreement. The termination takes effect immediately.

Trillerverz is the globally popular AI-powered social media and music discovery experience that allows users to create professional-looking videos in seconds. Pick a song, select the part of the song you want to use, take a few takes, and with the push of a button, you’ve got a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Trillerverz relies solely on organic growth and has over 350 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their music videos. For more information, visit www.trillerverz.co and follow @Trillerverz on Instagram.

SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) provides first-class video streaming, linear television and video advertising technology for operators, content owners and broadcasters worldwide. SeaChange technology enables operators, broadcasters and content owners to cost-effectively launch and grow premium linear television and direct-to-consumer streaming services to manage, curate and monetize their content. SeaChange helps protect existing ad revenue and grow new and additional ad revenue for traditional linear TV and streaming services with its unique ad technology. SeaChange has a rich heritage of nearly three decades of delivering high-end video software solutions to its global customer base.

