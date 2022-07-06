Business
3 giants that Jim Cramer is betting on
Persistent macro headwinds, including high inflation, aggressive monetary tightening by the Fed, continued supply chain disruptions, the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war and rising commodity prices, kept markets stock exchanges under pressure since the beginning of the year. Major stock indexes are set to come under renewed selling pressure as analysts expect the economy to slip into a recession.
Some fundamentally strong stocks have corrected due to recent market turmoil and are trading at attractive entry points. Popular CNBC show host Jim Cramer is known for his unconventional track selection. Cramer is currently betting on Morgan Stanley (MRS), the Walt Disney Company (SAY) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). These stocks have been battered over the past few months and are now trading at attractive valuations.
Thus, investors might consider adding these stocks to their watch list. Wall Street analysts expect these stocks to surge in the near term.
Morgan Stanley (MRS)
MS offers its clients a wide range of services, including investment banking, market research, wealth management and investment management. Its segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.
On June 22, 2022, MS announced the acquisition of American Financial Systems (AFS), a leading provider of unqualified deferred compensation plans. This acquisition is expected to improve the company’s workplace offering spectrum.
On June 7, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors increased the quarterly common stock dividend by 11% to $0.775 per share. It also authorized a multi-year, $20 billion common stock buyback program. This reflects its strong cash flow.
MS’ revenue from the asset management segment increased 16.4% year-on-year to $5.11 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company’s net revenue increased 2 % sequentially to reach $14.80 billion. Additionally, its interest income rose 9% year-over-year to $2.65 billion.
Analysts expect MS PES and revenue for fiscal year 2023 (ending December 2023) will increase 10.6% and 4% to $8.11 billion and $58.99 billion, respectively. It has exceeded Street EPS estimates in each of the past four quarters.
The stock has lost 21.8% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $76.75. However, Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $96.33 in the near term, indicating a 25.5% upside potential.
The Walt Disney Company (SAY)
DIS is a leading American multinational entertainment and media conglomerate, operating through two segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney parks, experiences and products. The company operates theme parks and resorts and offers direct-to-consumer streaming services.
On March 4, 2022, DIS announced that Disney+ would expand its offerings to a wider audience by introducing ad-supported subscriptions in addition to its ad-free option, starting in the United States in late 2022, with new plans to international expansion in 2023. This initiative should bring gains to the company in the coming months.
For the fiscal second quarter ended April 2, 2022, DIS net revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $19.25 billion. The company’s segment total operating profit increased 50% year-over-year to $3.70 billion. Additionally, its non-GAAP EPS was $1.08, representing a 37% year-over-year increase.
For the third quarter ended June 30, 2022, DIS EPS and revenue are expected to increase 26% and 23.5% year-over-year to $1.01 billion and $21.01 billion.
The stock has lost 37.9% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $96.14. However, Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $140.77 in the near term, indicating a upside potential of 46.4%.
Starbucks Company (SBUX)
SBUX is a specialty coffee roaster and retailer, operating through three segments: Americas, International and Channel Development. It offers coffee and tea beverages, roast and ground coffee beans, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and various food items.
On May 24, 2022, SBUX partnered with Bolthouse Farms to acquire the Evolution Freshs brand and business. This should allow the company to expand its core business and improve its customer experience.
SBUX net revenue increased 14.5% year-over-year to $7.63 billion for the second quarter ended April 3, 2022. The company’s net income increased 2.3 % year over year to reach $674.50 million. Additionally, its EPS came in at $0.58, representing a 3.6% year-over-year increase.
Analysts expect SBUX EPS and revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (ending December 2022) to grow 10.9% and 8.7% year-on-year another to reach $0.80 billion and $8.75 billion, respectively.
The stock has lost 32.2% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $79.26. However, Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $93.62 in the near term, indicating a 18.1% upside potential.
MS shares were trading at $76.75 per share on Monday afternoon, up $0.69 (+0.91%). Year-to-date, MS is down -20.59%, compared to a -19.14% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 over the same period.
