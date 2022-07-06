Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. Ann – GuruFocus.com

SALEM, Indiana, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ – MSVB) (Company), the holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB (Bank), today announced that The company’s board of directors has increased the number of shares that can be repurchased under its previously adopted share buyback program. Under the expanded buyback program, the Company may repurchase an additional 142,000 common shares, or approximately 5% of the shares currently outstanding.

The Company repurchased 277,352 outstanding common shares at an average price of $14.08 per share under the share buyback plan it adopted on August 26, 2020 and amended on November 17, 2021. As part of of the program as amended, there are currently 34,648 outstanding shares. to buy. With the expansion, a total of 176,648 shares remain to be purchased, as approved by the Board of Directors.

Redemptions will be made at management’s discretion at prices that management considers attractive and in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders, subject to stock availability, general market conditions, alternative uses of the capital and financial performance of the Company. Open market purchases will be made in accordance with SEC Rule 10b-18 and other applicable legal requirements.

The buyback program may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of buying back shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share redemptions. There is no guarantee as to the exact number of shares that will be repurchased by the Company.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc.

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Salem, Indiana, approximately 40 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky. The Bank operates from its headquarters in Salem and through its branches located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana and loan origination offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to one or more future periods, or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as estimate, project, believe, intend, anticipate, plan, seek, expect, will, may, continue, or similar terms or variations of such terms, or the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the Company’s credit quality and business operations, and its impact on terms general economic and financial markets and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the extent and duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and consumers and businesses, including including economic activity, employment levels and market liquidity; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; general economic or securities market conditions; and legislative and regulatory changes affecting financial institutions, including regulatory compliance costs and capital requirements which could adversely affect the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged; and other factors described in the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on our website at mid-southern.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The factors listed above could materially affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results for future periods to differ materially from the opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in the current statements.

Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake and expressly disclaims any obligation to publish the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unforeseen events. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep these risks and uncertainties in mind. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made.

Contact:

Alexander G. Babey, President and CEO

Robert W. DeRossett, Chief Financial Officer

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc.

812-883-2639



