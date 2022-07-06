Minister’s Statement on the 2022 Energy and Mines Ministers’ Conference





Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, represents British Columbia at the Energy and Mines Ministers Conference (EMMC) July 6-8 in St. John’s, Newfoundland, and released the following statement to advance BC’s strategic priorities: “The Energy and Mines Ministers’ Conference is an annual opportunity for federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for the energy and mines portfolios to discuss common priorities for concerted action. Prior to EMMC, I spoke with the Minister of Natural Resources Canada (NRCan), Jonathan Wilkinson, about ways to strengthen our relationship to reduce carbon emissions, create clean energy jobs and improve the lives of all Canadians. “In light of the global energy crisis and the ongoing war in Ukraine, it is imperative that we accelerate our transition to a low-carbon economy, while ensuring an affordable and secure energy future for Canada. This will require greater coordination, cooperation and encouragement between governments and regions. That’s why BC is an enthusiastic participant in NRCan’s Regional Energy and Resource Tables to help advance our key economic priorities in the natural resource sector, while protecting our shared natural environment. “British Columbia is a leader in climate action, and our energy systems are clean, affordable and reliable. With an average of 98% of our electricity generation coming from clean or renewable resources, primarily hydroelectric generation, British Columbia is the cleanest jurisdiction in western North America. Our CleanBC plan is committed to achieving 100% emission-free electricity. “Our clean and affordable electricity allows us to decarbonize our economy through electrification at record speed. In the transportation sector, British Columbia has seen substantial growth in electric vehicle (EV) adoption, growing from 5,000 light-duty electric vehicles registered in British Columbia in 2016 to more than 85,000 today. In the first quarter of 2022, electric vehicles accounted for 17% of new light passenger vehicles sold in British Columbia “In the buildings sector, British Columbia is supporting the switch from fossil fuel-fired heating equipment to high-efficiency electric heat pumps by offering rebates and eliminating the provincial sales tax on these heat pumps. We are also taking steps to increase energy efficiency requirements. Additional federal support for BC’s electrification efforts across all sectors will allow us to build on our successes. “A strong supply chain of critical minerals is essential to support the growth of emerging technologies, such as electric cars, wind turbines and mass transit systems that the world needs to fight climate change. The mining sector is a fundamental part of British Columbia’s economy, with an annual production value of $9 billion a year, providing more than 30,000 good jobs supporting the families of people living in the communities of the whole province. British Columbia is well positioned for the transition to a low carbon economy. Canada’s commitment of $3.8 billion for critical minerals in Budget 2022 is good news for our province. “The mining industry is the largest private sector employer of Indigenous peoples in Canada, providing economic opportunities for people living in rural and remote communities. Last month, Tahltan’s central government and the province reached the first consent-based decision-making agreement under the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. BC is keen to see Canada’s Critical Minerals Strategy focus on sustainability and Indigenous reconciliation. “I look forward to representing the people of British Columbia as I work with my provincial, territorial and federal colleagues to strengthen British Columbia’s economy and achieve a shared low-carbon future.

