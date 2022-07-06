Violence in Tigray eclipses that in Ethiopia’s Oromia





Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – The Tigray conflict in northern Ethiopia overshadows a “persistent cycle of violence” against civilians by security forces and armed groups in the Oromia region, Human Rights Watch said Monday. . The New York-based watchdog said it had documented serious abuses in Ethiopia’s most populous region, including western Oromia, where an “abusive” government campaign against an armed rebel group had trapped civilians between two fires. This violence has persisted for years without remedy as global attention has focused on Tigray, where major fighting between federal forces and rebels in the region erupted in November 2020. “Long before the conflict in northern Ethiopia, there was widespread impunity for ongoing rights abuses in Ethiopia’s Oromia region, including areas already affected by the conflict,” HRW said in a statement. a statement. “Many of these abuses persist and require urgent international attention.” This culture of impunity “has only emboldened irresponsible security forces and done nothing to prevent further damage”, he said. Access is limited to western Oromia, where Ethiopian armed forces have been countering an Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) rebellion for years. But summary executions and arbitrary detentions by government forces have always been documented there, HRW said, as have kidnappings and killings of local leaders and government officials by armed groups. In June, hundreds of people, mostly of the Amhara ethnic group, were massacred by armed men in the village of Tole, in western Oromia. Local authorities said the OLA was responsible, but the rebels denied any role and blamed a pro-government militia. Earlier that month, government forces were accused of summarily executing suspected OLA collaborators in the capital of neighboring Gambella region following an attack on the town. The June 2020 murder of Hachalu Hundessa, a popular Oromo singer, gave voice to the frustrations felt by many in the region. More than 160 people were killed in street protests after his death, while Oromo political leaders and opposition activists were arrested and detained amid a broad government crackdown. Many were later released, but some remained in detention despite court orders ordering their release, HRW said. “The Ethiopian government and its partners must no longer ignore the growing tragedies affecting families across the Oromia region. There is a deep need for structural reforms of the abusive security apparatus and social redress,” HRW said. “The government can start by facilitating credible independent investigations into serious abuses by its own forces and by armed groups, as requested by communities.”

