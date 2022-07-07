FDA establishes process to allow foreign formula makers to permanently sell products in the United States





“The need to diversify and strengthen the supply of infant formula in the United States is greater than ever. The recent closure of a major infant formula factory, compounded by unforeseen natural weather events, has shown how vulnerable the supply chain has become,” said FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf and Susan Mayne, director of the FDA’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, said in A declaration

The FDA said in May that it would be easier to import certain infant formulas to ease the national shortage, and the equivalent of more than 400 million 8-ounce bottles have been shipped to the United States from nine countries, the agency said.

The agency’s current enforcement discretion guidelines, which allow for flexibilities in importing infant formula, are in effect until November 14.

“Many companies supplying these formula products have expressed interest in continuing to serve the US market on a permanent basis. For some companies, the flexibility of the agency has allowed them to utilize a greater extent of their global manufacturing footprint. existing one, thereby creating greater resilience in the U.S. infant formula supply chain and reducing the risk of reliance on too few U.S.-supporting production facilities,” Califf said. and Mayne.

The FDA said it will work with manufacturers to create a streamlined process for entering the formula market in the United States. This includes arranging meetings with manufacturers to establish next steps and helping them continue to import, sell and distribute the formula after November. Sellers limit purchases as shortage persists Of the retailers responding to a CNN survey, at least two — Kroger and Target — say they receive formula from the Biden administration’s Operation Fly Formula missions, but purchase limits remain in place. Kroger limits purchases to four containers per person, according to spokeswoman Erin Rolfes. Target is closely monitoring formula supply and will continue to have product limits in stores and online. The company partners with the federal government to distribute the UK’s Kendamil formula. The retailer is “also working to bring other international infant formula brands to customers,” it said in a statement. A CVS spokesperson said a purchase limit remains in place, but declined to say whether the pharmacy chain has received any Operation Fly Formula shipments. “Following supplier challenges and increased customer demand, we currently have a limit of three infant formula per purchase in our stores and online. We continue to work with our infant formula suppliers to resolve this. issue and we regret any inconvenience this causes our customers,” said Matt Blanchette, senior director of retail communications at CVS. The National Grocers Association, which represents independent retail and wholesale grocers, said it was not aware of any of its 1,500 members receiving airlifted formula. “While conditions may differ from region to region, most members we hear from receive limited amounts of infant formula and many have limited amounts available to consumers. As with the variety of products that have been in short supply at various times during the pandemic due to supply chain pressures, we advise consumers to be mindful of their neighbors when shopping for high-demand products.” Association spokesman Jim Dudlicek said, “Panic buying of any product makes it harder for independent grocers to provide their communities with essential goods.” Walgreens spokeswoman Jessica Masuga said the chain also continues to see “increased demand and various challenges for suppliers.” “Like other retailers, we have implemented purchase limits of three per transaction on all infant and toddler formula to help improve inventory. We continue to work diligently with our vendor partners to better meet customer demands,” Masuga said.

