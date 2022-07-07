Labor market remains hot amid growing recession fears





Comment this story Comment U.S. employers remained keen to hire in May, adding fuel to a scorching labor market that continues to act as a bulwark against growing recession fears. Employers posted 11.3 million job openings this month, up from a high of 11.8 million in March and 11.4 million in April, but still well above pre-levels the pandemic, according to a report released on Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. About 4.3 million Americans left or changed jobs in May, reflecting a labor market where workers continue to have the upper hand. Overall hiring, meanwhile, slowed slightly, with businesses adding 6.5 million workers in May, against 6.6 million a month earlier. Layoffs, meanwhile, remained near record highs. That’s not what a recession looks like, said Nick Bunker, an economist at jobs site Indeed. The demand for workers may be stagnating, but it remains at very high levels. The labor market is not signaling a recession. What is a recession? Answers to your economic questions. Hiring remains healthy despite growing signs of economic sluggishness. Inflation, which has driven up the price of gas, groceries and goods, is near 40-year highs. Consumer confidence is at rock bottom. And more and more economists and forecasters are predicting a recession within the next year. These fears have rattled investors and wreaked havoc on financial markets. Oil prices plunged as much as 10% on Tuesday, with U.S. crude prices falling below $100 a barrel for the first time in May. The stock market, meanwhile, continued to slide after closing its worst first half since 1970 before the July 4 holiday. Markets fell Wednesday morning after the jobs report, but rebounded later in the day. The strength of the labor market and the low unemployment rate at a pandemic low of 3.6% remained a source of optimism for economists and policymakers. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell said regularly quoted extremely, historically tight working conditions as the main reason he feels comfortable raising interest rates to cool the economy. The hope is that the Fed can curb inflation without driving up unemployment. Fed officials say they expect the labor market to remain strong but fear risks to the economy are growing, according to details of the June central bank meeting that were released Wednesday afternoon. US employers created a blockbuster 390,000 jobs in May, after nearly a year of at least 400,000 new jobs per month. Unemployment rate remains stable at a pandemic low of 3.6% The next big test will come Friday morning, when the Labor Department releases June employment numbers. Although labor market growth is generally expected to slow, a sharp decline is unlikely. There was a lot of talk about an impending economic downturn, but someone forgot to tell the labor market, said Bledi Taska, chief economist at Lightcast, a labor market data and analytics firm, in an email. Even if the economy stabilizes from the pandemic shockwaves and slips into a period of recession, the United States will likely still have around 7 million job openings. The rapid rebound comes after more than 20 million people lost their jobs in the first months of the pandemic. Since then, American employers have tried to rehire many of these workers by offering higher wages and more flexible hours. Some of the biggest hiring gains in recent months have been in professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and trade, transport and public services. Panicking about the economy? Let’s talk. That trend continued in May, according to Labor Department data, with each of those industries adding at least 1 million new workers. However, some sectors, such as wholesale trade and the federal government, reported an increase in layoffs. Of course, not all industries do the same, said Julia Pollak, labor economist at ZipRecruiter. But let’s not see a general cooling of the labor market in terms of the demand for workers. In Galveston, Texas, James Gonzalez says he almost gave up trying to find qualified truckers. For several months now, he’s been the sole driver at his company, Gonzalez Trucking, where employees typically earn around $25 an hour. It’s so hard to find people, especially someone who knows what they’re doing, he says. I’ve been doing this for 20 years and I can’t think of a time when it’s been this hard. There are about two job openings for every job seeker, which means workers continue to have the upper hand. Many say it’s easier to change jobs or find more flexible work than before the pandemic. Ellen Shapiro, a software engineer in Madison, Wisconsin, recently changed jobs to a better-paying remote position. The whole process took about two months for the most part, she says, because employers were so short of staff that it was difficult to schedule interviews. There’s certainly still plenty of appetite for hiring, said Shapiro, 41. It is considerably easier to get another job and improve your income. Hamza Shaban contributed to this report.

