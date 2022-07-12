BYD shares fall on speculation over Warren Buffett’s exit





Shares of Chinese electric car maker BYD fell 12% after a near Berkshire Hathaway-sized stake emerged in the Hong Kong stock exchange clearing system, sparking speculation that which the conglomerate of Warren Buffett could dispose of its assets. BYD shares registered with the Hong Kong stock exchange’s CCASS clearing system rose on Monday, according to data from the exchange, which showed nearly all of the increase came from accounts with Citigroup. This addition of 225 million registered shares closely matched the size of the stake in Hong Kong BYD shares held by Berkshire Hathaway, according to a December Bloomberg estimate based on exchange filings. Brokers said the close match with Berkshire’s known stake in BYD had sparked speculation that the conglomerate could sell its position soon, prompting increased selling by traders hoping to get out ahead of a potential exit. “The number of Berkshire shares coincides with the number filed with Citibank,” the head of a Hong Kong brokerage said. “The implication is that Berkshire could dump the stock…it’s psychologically very disruptive to the market when this kind of news comes through. Berkshire held a total 7.7% stake in BYD in February, according to its annual letter to investors. The group has valued its stake at nearly $7.7 billion, reflecting a gain of more than 33 times from its initial investment of $232 million made in 2008. The stake has been one of the largest holdings of Berkshire. In a statement to the Financial Times, BYD said no statement had been made to the Hong Kong stock exchange stating that a major shareholder was changing its stake in the company, which would be required under HKEX regulations. Recommended Shares of BYD had hit a record high of HK$333 ($42) in late June on the back of rapidly growing electric vehicle sales and Beijing’s support for an industry it hopes can boost the economy and help China reduce its emissions. It’s a gain of more than 100% from the March low and up nearly 11,000% since the automaker first listed in Hong Kong 20 years ago. Any significant change in ownership would come at a pivotal time for BYD. The group, led by founder Wang Chuanfu, is preparing for aggressive overseas expansion after overtaking Elon Musk’s Tesla sales in the first half. Wang has aligned himself and the company with President Xi Jinping’s policy priorities to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing and supply chain independence. But BYD, which is China’s second-largest battery producer and has its own computer chip division, is also at the heart of intensifying competition between China and the West over the future of resources and technology. underpin the automotive sector. Citi had no comment and Berkshire could not be immediately reached during business hours in Asia. Additional reporting by Cheng Leng in Hong Kong

