Twitter, Wynn Resorts, Lululemon, Nio and more

Find out which companies are making headlines in the midday business.

The social media company’s Twitter shares fell more than 8% after Elon Musk pulled out of his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. Musk alleged Twitter underreported the number of spam bots on the platform. Both sides are likely set for a protracted court battle, and Musk could also face a $1 billion breakup fee.

Casino stocks Shares of Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands plunged 9.4% and 8.8%, respectively, after Macau ushered in a week-long shutdown as it grapples with an outbreak of Covid-19. Monday marked the first time in more than two years that Macau closed all of its casinos.

Lululemon, Under Armor Sportswear retailer stocks fell following Jefferies downgrades. Lululemon fell 4% after the company downgraded its rating on the stock for underperforming, citing “increasing competition”. Under Armor fell about 4.7%. Jefferies downgraded it from neutral to long, saying fundamentals are “lagging.”

Meta Platforms The social media company’s stock fell 4.2% after Needham downgraded it for underperforming. The company pointed to Meta’s heavy investments in the metaverse, which may take too long to pay off.

Uber Rideshare stock fell more than 4% following a report by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists which said Uber lobbied to relax labor and tax laws and used the ” stealth technology” to block government scrutiny. The company released a statement acknowledging past mistakes and emphasizing that Uber “is a different company today.”

Nio Nio shares fell 8.4% as China appears to be battling another wave of Covid-19. Reuters reported that several Chinese cities have imposed new health restrictions. The automaker also announced that it had formed a committee to investigate allegations made against Nio by a short seller last month.

Amazon The e-commerce giant lost 2.3% after Bloomberg reported that the number of US Prime customers stagnated in the first half, possibly in part due to the $20 rise in the price of subscriptions which took place in February. Amazon had 172 million members as of June 30, the same level as six months earlier, the report saysciting Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.

Upstart Upstart jumped as much as 2.6% on Monday as investors looked to buy the dip. The company’s stock took a hit last week after it announced it would miss its already cut financial targets for the second quarter and JMP Securities downgraded it. Stocks are down more than 80% this year.

CNBC’s Yun Li, Sarah Min, Samantha Subin, Carmen Reinicke and Jesse Pound contributed reporting.