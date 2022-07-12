What Cramer is watching on Tuesday No market bottom yet, PepsiCo big quarter, oil still hated

What I’m Watching July 12, 2022 No Bottom Until Price Targets Cut and Downgrades Done? The PT cuts are endless, but they are too far from where the shares are actually trading. KeyBanc lowers Club Holding Apple (AAPL) price target to $173 per share from $191; sees Apple Hardware below consensus but retains a Buy rating. When this is changed to sale we have a dip, but maybe not before? KeyBanc cuts the price target for the club holding Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to $130 per share from $150, but remains overweight. PTs are still ridiculously optimistic. Should have cut to, say, $90. Cowen is also dropping from $160 to $120 on AMD. KeyBanc cuts price target on Club holding Nvidia (NVDA) to $230 per share from $250; Citi drops from $315 to $285, sees 30% peak to trough in games. Citi stock is trading at $150 for heaven’s sake. PepsiCo (PEP) explodes with strong organic growth; traditional beat and raise. The strong dollar drag represents 2%, which is much less than we expected. The sales here are amazing. Earnings per share $1.86 vs. $1.74; Margin increase of 36 basis points. Get used to this: the EPS growth forecast of 8% would have been 10% had it not been for the forex headwind. Barclays’ price target on Club Holding Coterra Energy (CTRA) drops from $41 to $37 per share. I still believe that no one really likes oil stocks. We use our energy holdings as a hedge against inflation. On Tuesday, West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4.5% to below $100 a barrel. This is still historically high. The price target of energy company APA Corp. (APA) was cut to $55 a share from $62 at Barclays, looking for a shortfall from forecast. Rail and transport giant CSX (CSX)’s price target was cut to $39 per share from $41 at Barclays, which remains a buy. Sees signs of weakness. JPMorgan downgrades Union Pacific (UNP) and Norfolk Southern (NSC) to neutral. Big call. JB Hunt (JBHT), some signs of weakness. Barclays lowers PT to $210 per share from $225 like other transports. Ahead of the quarter, Morgan Stanley’s Betsy Graseck cut PT on Wells Fargo Holding Club (WFC) to $59 per share from $66. Maintains overweight but worries about the consumer. Again, unrealistic price target. Wells Fargo reports results before the opening bell on Friday. Citi places negative catalytic watches on PNC Financial (PNC) and KeyCorp (KEY) before generating profits. Surprisingly negative. Susquehanna cut PT on American Airlines (AAL) to $15 per share from $19. But it takes Southwest (LUV) from neutral to positive, sees 23% upside with a price target of $45. Susquehanna: Alaska Air (ALK) at $50 instead of $68; United (UAL) at $43 instead of $60. Club holding Walmart (WMT) to buy at least 4,500 electric delivery vans from Canoo (GOEV). Canoo shares jumped more than 70% pre-market on the announcement. Barclays cut PT on Gap (GPS) to $6 a share from $7 on the troubled mall as operating margins were flat to slightly negative. CEO Sonia Syngal is absent. Keeps having too much inventory. UBS sees loss of Kohl (KSS) shares, repeats sale. “In addition to the macro headwinds, [market share loss] will likely result in profit losses relative to sell-side estimates. “Deutsche Bank cuts PT on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) to $91 per share from $107. JPMorgan sees good capital spending growth for Club holding Marvell Technology (MRVL) and fellow chipmaker Broadcom (AVGO) Peloton (PTON) layoffs and manufacturing outsourcing CEO Barry McCarthy wants to simplify supply chain Netflix (NFLX) price target cut to $220 per share vs $300 at Morgan Stanley Avoid General Electric ( GE) ahead of earnings, says Morgan Stanley, citing supply chain issues Homebuilder Lennar (LEN) downgraded to hold onto its buy (neutral vs. overweight) JPMorgan, which sees growth in orders JPMorgan cuts its price targets: Deere (DE) to $325 per share from $370 and Caterpillar (CAT) to $205 from $250 (Jim Cramer’s Charitable Trust is long AAPL, AMD, NVDA, CTRA, WFC, WMT and MRVL See i here for a full list of stocks.) As a CNBC Investing Club subscriber with Jim Cramer, you’ll receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTMENT CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY, AS WELL AS OUR DISCLAIMER. NO OBLIGATION OR FIDUCIARY DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTMENT CLUB. NO SPECIFIC RESULTS OR PROFITS ARE GUARANTEED.

A trader walks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., Monday, June 27, 2022. Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

