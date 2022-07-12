Major Stock Market News For Today July 12, 2022 | New

Stock futures extend losses from previous days ahead of Q2 earnings season

US Stock Futures are trading lower in early morning trading on Tuesday this week. Overall, consumers appear to be taking a more defensive stance as several potential market moves are expected later in the week. For starters, the Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to release its Consumer Price Index (CPI) tomorrow. According to consensus forecasts by economists, the CPI could rise as much as 8.8% year-on-year. If so, it would mark its strongest acceleration since December 1981.

The Chief Economist of the United States at German Bank (NYSE: DB), Matthew Luzzetti. It begins by saying that the company is expecting another impression of strong inflation. Luzzetti then adds, For a market that has certainly had to deal with fears of recession, I think this week the fears of high inflation will be renewed. At the same time, with increasing mentions of soaring inflation, the overall outlook for the next batch of earnings would also be somewhat mixed. To remedy this, some of the largest US banks are expected to release some rather commendable numbers later this week. Along with all of this, there also seems to be no shortage of notable stock market news to check out today. As of 5:34 a.m. ET, futures on the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are trading down 0.67%, 0.68% and 0.64% respectively.

Amazon Expands Smart Grocery Cart Service to Whole Foods Locations; Lands EV Cargo Van Agreement with Mullen via delivery partner

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) doesn’t seem to slow down operationally in the least now. For starters, as of yesterday, the company is expanding its smart shopping cart solution, the Dash Cart, to Whole Foods locations. Starting this week, the Dash Cart will be available at a Whole Foods store in Massachusetts. Going forward, Amazon plans an initial launch of Dash Carts in additional locations in Westford, Massachusetts and northwest Boston. All of this, the company expects, will take place over several months. Additionally, the company also plans to offer a larger version of the Dash Cart, allowing customers to fit up to four grocery bags at a time.

In detail, the Dash Cart allows users to bypass the checkout line entirely. It does this by identifying and counting the items that are currently in the shopping cart. Notably, the Dash Cart also represents another iteration of Amazon’s Just Walk Out cashierless technology. This would, in the long term, provide consumers with more convenience across the board when shopping at Whole Foods.

Additionally, Amazon also appears to be bolstering its delivery services. As of yesterday, one of its delivery partners, DelPack Logistics, entered into an 18-month agreement with Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN). Through this partnership, Mullen will deliver 600 of its Class 2 utility vans throughout the term. Overall, Amazon continues to make progress in refining its operations despite the current business environment. With all of that in mind, AMZN stock might be worth noting on the stock market today.

Source: Trading View

Twitter Lawyers Say Canceling Musk Deal Is Invalid

Elsewhere, investors will likely be keeping tabs on the ongoing drama between Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) and Elon Musk. Following its decision to end its $44 billion acquisition of the company, Twitter is now taking action against Musk. According to the latest SEC filing from Twitters team, the You’re here (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO deemed termination is invalid. The Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz legal team writes, Contrary to the assertions in your letter, Twitter has not breached any of its obligations under the Agreement, and Twitter has not suffered and is not likely to suffer any Material Injury to the Company.

Additionally, the company argues that Musks’ termination of the merger agreement is an intentional breach of the agreement. They also note that the agreement is not terminated, the Bank Debt Commitment Letter and Capital Commitment Letter remain in effect, and Twitter demands that Mr. Musk and other Musk parties meet their obligations under the agreement, including their obligations to use their respective reasonable best efforts to complete and effect the transactions contemplated by the Agreement. All in all, it looks like Twitter is stepping up its efforts to close the deal. As this legal battle continues to escalate, TWTR action would be in the spotlight this week.

Source: Trading View

GameStop launches the long-awaited NFT market

On Monday, GameStop (NYSE: GME) announced the long-awaited launch of its online marketplace for non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. This comes as the company attempts to reinvent its business and cash in on consumer adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain. Essentially, the platform allows users to connect their own digital asset portfolios. This would include its own GameStop portfolio. Over time, the marketplace will expand its functionality to encompass additional categories such as Web3 games, more creators, and other Ethereum environments.

This is the latest push from the company, now chaired by Soft (NYSE: YES) founder and activist investor Ryan Cohen to diversify the company’s earnings. It’s also a clear indication that the company is trying to win over investors who may have long written off GameStop as an outdated legacy retailer in today’s economy. For reference, GameStop is one of the largest video game retailers in the world, with over 4,500 stores worldwide, including over 3,000 in the United States alone. The company also owns EB Games and Micromania. Given this news, GME shares would be on the radar of many investors right now.

Source: Trading View

Rivian plans to lay off about 5% of its workforce after expanding too quickly

Electric vehicle start Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) could provide for a layoff to reduce its workforce by approximately 5%. Indeed, the company may have grown too quickly in some areas, according to a Bloomberg report on Monday. The dismissal could be announced in the coming weeks, according to the report, citing people familiar with the matter. Rivian currently has approximately 14,000 employees and has added thousands of new employees over the past year. It comes at a time when the company has started production of its own electric trucks and SUVs as well as a delivery van for Amazon.

However, the layoffs will not affect manufacturing despite all of this. Rivian has also stumbled in recent months when it comes to dealing with global supply chain outages and parts shortages like those faced by businesses around the world. On top of that, automakers are now facing challenges as vehicle sales plummet with higher prices and runaway inflation. Tesla has also sounded a similar tune by cutting around 10% of its salaried workforce while protecting manufacturing jobs as CEO Elon Musk says he sees a recession just around the corner. All things considered, the RIVN stock may be worth looking into today.

Source: Trading View

